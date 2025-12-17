Straits AI and Colares Linhares Sign MOU - Colares Joins Consortium to Develop Sovereign AI Supercluster in Brazil

Colares Linhares: 20 years of innovation in infrastructure

Partnership builds upon municipal agreement signed by Straits AI to establish LATAM's premier artificial intelligence and data infrastructure hub

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straits AI Supercluster Pte Ltd (SAI), a Singapore-headquartered artificial intelligence infrastructure developer, and Colares Linhares SA, a leading Brazilian infrastructure development firm, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), based on which Colares Linhares shall join the consortium, led by Straits AI, established for developing a transformative AI Supercluster project in Nossa Senhora do Socorro, Sergipe, Brazil.The consortium partnership builds upon the agreement signed earlier between SAI and the Municipality of Nossa Senhora do Socorro, creating the institutional foundation for Latin America's emerging AI hub. The AI Supercluster represents a landmark foreign direct investment in Brazil's digital infrastructure sector.Project VisionThe consortium will develop and operate an AI Supercluster with three integrated components:• Tier-4 Data Infrastructure Park: International-standard data center facilities engineered for maximum reliability, energy efficiency, and corporate scalability.• Straits Institute for Applied AI: A dedicated research and training center focused on practical AI applications and developing local technical talent.• Integrated Technology Ecosystem: A purpose-built environment to host technology companies, AI startups, and digital infrastructure operators.Strategic SignificanceThe partnership combines SAI's expertise in AI infrastructure architecture and global investor network with Colares Linhares' proven track record in large-scale infrastructure development and construction management across Brazil."This consortium marks a pivotal moment in Latin America's digital transformation," said Head of LATAM of Straits AI Supercluster Pte Ltd, Roger Simões "By establishing a world-class AI infrastructure partnership in Sergipe, we are creating both the foundation for Brazil's leadership in the global sovereign AI revolution and the talent pipeline to sustain it."Mr. Moyses Pimentel, Superintendent Director of Colares Linhares SA, added: "Our collaboration with SAI to join this consortium aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving Brazil's infrastructure modernization. The AI Supercluster represents the future of digital infrastructure, and we are proud to contribute our engineering excellence and local expertise to deliver this transformative project."About Straits AI Supercluster Pte LtdStraits AI Supercluster Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company specializing in artificial intelligence infrastructure development. Part of the Straits AI Group, The company focuses on building next-generation data ecosystems that combine high-performance computing infrastructure with applied AI research and talent development.About Colares Linhares SAColares Linhares SA is a leading Brazilian infrastructure development firm with extensive expertise in large-scale engineering, project management, and construction of complex facilities across Brazil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.