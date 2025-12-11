Sabel Systems to Showcase Spacestation at the 2025 Spacepower Conference, Supporting Space Force Digital Transformation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabel Systems, a leader in mission-driven digital engineering and transformation solutions, announced today its participation in the 2025 Spacepower Conference, taking place December 10-12 in Orlando, Florida. At the event, Sabel will highlight Spacestation, its flagship platform powering U.S. Space Force digital engineering and transformation efforts.
Spacestation is the Space Force Digital Engineering and Transformation product, delivering a turnkey, secure, and interoperable environment that enables rapid capability development at the speed of now. Built on Sabel’s award-winning Digital Engineering Cloud®, Spacestation provides users with the tools, services, training, and domain expertise needed to modernize space systems across all classification levels.
With deployments spanning IL5, IL6, and Top Secret SCI environments, Spacestation has successfully hosted over 200 commercial, government, and custom technologies and has been deployed more than 40 times across multiple DoD organizations in the past five years. The platform is designed to maximize interoperability, simplify and strengthen cybersecurity, and enable continuous development through Practical Agile delivery.
“Spacestation is more than software or infrastructure. It is about enabling functional transformation, empowering the workforce, and accelerating mission outcomes,” said Mike Magnusson, Principal at Sabel Systems. “At Spacepower, we look forward to connecting with partners across government, industry, and academia who are focused on advancing space superiority through secure, model-based digital transformation.”
Conference attendees are invited to engage with the Sabel team to learn how Spacestation is helping modernize Space Force programs and enable mission-ready digital transformation at scale.
For more information about Spacestation, contact spacestation@sabelsystems.com.
About Sabel Systems
Founded in 2001, Sabel Systems is a digital engineering enterprise that helps customers unlock their digital DNA and create critical capability without complexity. Through digital mission engineering & operations, digital lifecycle solutions, advanced engineering services, and secure, scalable solutions, Sabel accelerates technology adoption, simplifies acquisition and sustainment, and elevates readiness in integrated digital environments built for the digital-first mission.
