Damon Feltman named Space Force Association’s new President and CEO at Spacepower Conference 2025
ORLANO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) has named Brigadier General Damon Feltman (USAF, Ret.) as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be taking the role starting February 1, 2026. He is replacing Colonel Bill Woof (USAF, ret) after more than 5 years of leadership with SFA.
As a retired U.S. Air Force general officer and seasoned space professional, Brig Gen Feltman brings deep experience in space operations, strategy, and collaboration across government, industry, and allies. In his new role, he will lead SFA’s next phase of growth, with a focus on support of the Space Force and its Guardians, and the Association’s impact as a hub for spacepower thought leadership, professional development, and engagement with the broader national security space community.
Col Woolf, who founded SFA and has served as its first President, established the Association as a key voice for Guardians and space professionals, building a platform that connects operational experts, policymakers, and industry leaders around shared challenges in the space domain.
“I am honored to follow Col Woolf’s leadership and to help drive SFA’s mission at such a pivotal moment for national security space, Bill was an early enthusiast for a distinct service for the space domain and crafted a vision for a professional association that Guardians could call home. I'm honored to follow his leadership and to help advocate for the Guardians,” said Brig. Gen. Feltman. “Together with our partners across the space enterprise, we will continue to advocate for the people, capabilities, and ideas that keep the space domain secure.”
Matt Domo, Chairman of the Space Force Association’s Board of Directors stated, “The Space Force Association is forever in debt to Col Bill Woolf. Not only was he the founder, but he built a tremendous organization that will serve Guardians, the Space Force, and industry for decades to come. As we move forward, we are thrilled that Brig Gen Damon Feltman will be building on the extraordinary foundation Bill put into place. We were blessed with a fantastic slate of candidates for the position and are excited that Damon has accepted the responsibility to lead our Space Force Association.”
In announcing his retirement from CEO role at SFA, Col Woolf said, “I am honored to hand over CEO responsibilities to Damon Feltman, I'm confident the Space Force Association's mission to advocate for space superiority and cultivate the next generation of 'Guardians' is in the right hands. Damon's three decades of leadership across the defense and commercial space sectors give him the vision and experience needed to propel SFA to its next great orbit. The association was built on a foundation of passion and purpose, and I know Damon will continue that trajectory with distinction, ensuring we remain the premier voice for the United States Space Force, Guardians and their families. I would like to thank the SFA leadership team, staff and hundreds of volunteers who have grown this organization from a concept to the professional organization it is today. I look forward to remaining on the Board of Directors to help the organization continue to scale.”
About the Spacepower Conference
The Spacepower Conference is the only national conference built specifically around the mission, priorities, and modernization of the U.S. Space Force. The 2025 program features senior USSF leaders, defense officials, allied partners, aerospace innovators, and mission-focused working sessions across government, industry, and academia.
Registration for the Spacepower Conference, as well as agendas, speaker profiles and travel FAQ is available at https://attendspacepower.org
About the Space Force Association (SFA)
The Space Force Association is the professional organization dedicated to supporting the United States Space Force and advancing the development of U.S. and Allied spacepower through advocacy, education, and collaboration.
