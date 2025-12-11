Space Force Association Announces Creation of the National Spacepower Center
Space Force Association Announces Creation of the National Spacepower Center. Sedaro joins as inaugural industry consortium member.
The National Spacepower Center will provide immersive, intuitive, unclassified experiences that allow senior government officials, military leaders, and key partners to visualize the complexities of space operations. Through advanced simulation, AI-driven modeling, and high-fidelity mission visualization, the NSpC will enable users to explore how space systems function, how adversaries threaten them, and how U.S. spacepower superiority contributes to deterrence and global stability.
“The United States is facing unprecedented challenges in the space domain. Many of our most senior decision-makers know space superiority is critical but have never had tools that let them truly experience the threat environment,” said Woolf. “The National Spacepower Center will give leaders the ability to understand U.S. Space Force priorities and explore the strategic and operational concepts that will define our national security future.”
The NSpC is built to support four core objectives:
• Inform government, military, and partner leaders about USSF missions and requirements in clear, accessible formats
• Educate users on the nature of space warfare and the value of space systems to national security
• Advance public and policymaker understanding of the Space Force mission and the legal, policy, and regulatory frameworks that support national spacepower
• Validate and experiment with policy, strategy, and organizational concepts in a safe, flexible, unclassified digital environment
As part of the launch, the SFA announced that Sedaro will serve as the first NSpC industry consortium member, contributing advanced simulation and visualization capabilities to support the Center’s mission. The Sedaro platform will power elements of the NSpC’s immersive environment and help accelerate its educational and strategic-analysis programs.
“The National Spacepower Center is exactly what our nation needs right now—an accessible, high-fidelity environment for understanding the space domain and informing strategic decisions,” said Robbie Robertson, Sedaro CEO and Co-founder. “Sedaro is honored to support the SFA in this critical mission.”
The National Spacepower Center will begin rolling out programming in 2026, offering immersive modules, strategic wargaming, interactive demonstrations, and concept-evaluation tools for leaders from government, industry, academia, and allied partners. Corporate partners who are interested in partnering with SFA can learn more by visiting https://ussfa.org/national-space-center. An executive leadership team will be announced in the new year.
About the Space Force Association
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. Learn more at ussfa.org and follow SFA on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
About Sedaro
Sedaro empowers decision-makers and warfighters to drive innovation, outpace emerging threats, and achieve mission success. The Sedaro Platform is a cloud-scalable enterprise capability that is purpose-built for space and defense, enabling integrated, high-fidelity simulation of complex systems at scale. For more information, visit www.sedaro.com and follow Sedaro on LinkedIn.
Emily Honhart
Space Force Association
+1 855-732-2019 ext. 3
publicaffairs@ussfa.org
