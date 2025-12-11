Loft47 Now Available for Real Estate Teams

Providing real estate teams with full financial clarity with automated commissions, tracking, and profitability dashboards

Loft47 has completely changed the way we understand our team’s financial performance. Their platform has become the financial backbone of our operations.” — Claire Crawford, Director of Operations, of the Crawford and Lee team

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loft47 , the industry’s leading back-office automation and commission management platform, today announced the launch of Loft47 for Teams , a new solution designed to give real estate teams full financial clarity while automating every dollar from commission to payouts. The platform allows team leaders to focus on performance and growth rather than manual accounting and spreadsheets.“Real estate teams are running increasingly complex businesses within brokerages, and they deserve the same financial intelligence and automation that broker owners enjoy,” stated Sasha Hryciuk, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Loft47. “Loft47 for Teams eliminates the manual reconciliation, spreadsheets, and guesswork that slow down team leaders. They can now access clear, meaningful data in real time and spend their energy driving production and profitability.”While built on Loft47’s powerful back-office foundation, the Teams product introduces team specific financial automation and analytics. It tracks commissions, sub-team allocations, and deductions automatically. It monitors deposits due and received for each transaction and keeps profitability in view by calculating gross commission income per agent and net team earnings. Team leaders can visualize cash flow, performance by agent or sub-team, and trends over time, all within a single dashboard. AI-powered document auditing extracts key contract data and checks compliance in real time, while a central repository stores all deal documentation and automates accounting from deposits to payouts and reconciliations.Loft47 for Teams addresses key challenges that slow real estate teams, including complex commission splits, disorganized deal tracking, unclear profitability, manual accounting tasks, and compliance risks. Early adopters are already reporting up to 70 percent time saved on commission calculations and reconciliation, over 90 percent reduction in manual entry errors, full visibility on team income and expenses, and an average of 50 percent time saved per deal for administrators. Instant profitability tracking replaces the need to wait for month end reconciliation.“Loft47 has completely changed the way we understand our team’s financial performance. For the first time, we can clearly separate our team income from the commissions paid out to our agents and instantly see how the business is actually performing. The system is easy for our admins to use, integrates seamlessly with Xero, and gives us confidence that our numbers are accurate every single month. Loft47 has become the financial backbone of our operations,” said Claire Crawford, Director of Operations, Associate Broker of the Crawford and Lee team with RE/MAX Realty Services.The Team Experience Dashboard provides a live snapshot of the business, showing commission splits, lead sources, pipeline insights, income, closings, and interactive visualizations that make complex finances simple and actionable. Teams can also connect Loft47 with the tools they already use, including Rechat, Dotloop, DocuSign Rooms, SkySlope, Zum Rails, QuickBooks Online and Xero, ensuring every deal flows seamlessly from contract to commission.“As a multi-corporation team with hundreds of agents, we knew we needed a platform that gave us full visibility and control over our own numbers. Loft47 gives the ability to track our team’s income, understand agent and team lead commission trends, and analyze our business independently of the brokerage’s systems. With Loft47’s API, we’ll be able to sync deal data directly from our brokerage database, automate our accounting, and dramatically reduce manual work. We’re excited to bring our operations onto a platform built for the scale and sophistication of a modern real estate team,” added Tom Lovenitti, a business consultant of Rise Real Estate.Loft47 has designed the onboarding process to minimize disruption and deliver results quickly. Typically, teams complete onboarding in less than 30 days. The process begins with discovery and data review to map team structures and accounting workflows, followed by system configuration to import deals, users, and commission structures and configure integrations. Training and parallel runs with test transactions are conducted before going live, and teams receive dedicated support and best practice resources post launch.To learn more go to, https://loft47.com/team . For more information about Loft47, visit: https://loft47.com/ About Loft47Loft47 is the modern back-office engine powering North America’s most efficient brokerages. Our platform automates commission calculations, compliance, and payouts with unmatched accuracy, giving brokerages real time financial control, agents faster access to earnings, and owners the insights they need to scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.