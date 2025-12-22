Rechat Announces Partnership With Rogers Healy and Associates

After a year-long review of leading real estate technology platforms, Rechat aligned perfectly with how our agents work: mobile-first, efficient and brand consistent. Rechat delivered that and more.” — Diyanna Ahuja, Senior Vice President of Operations at RHA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered super app built for brokerages, today announced a strategic integration with Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (RHA) , one of Dallas’s largest independently owned brokerages. RHA empowers agents through mentorship, marketing, and innovative technology. This partnership leverages Rechat’s platform to centralize RHA’s technology stack, streamline workflows, and enhance agent productivity.“Rogers Healy and Associates is focused on giving agents the tools they need to succeed,” said Shayan Hamidi, Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “Our platform is designed to simplify operations, connect tools, and give agents a single place to manage their business, aligning perfectly with their approach.”"RHA has always led with innovation. We were one of the first brokerages to use social media as a tool, and that early adoption shaped how we have grown. Now, partnering with Rechat allows us to take the next step by bringing AI into our workflows to help our agents stay ahead and allow our team to do what they do best: build relationships and sell real estate," stated Rogers Healy, Founder and CEO at Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate.“The integration was championed by RHA’s leadership and IT teams, with a collaborative effort spanning operations, agent success, marketing, design, social media, compliance, and agent services,“ Diyanna Ahuja, Senior Vice President of Operations at RHA, said, “This initiative was a true collective effort and a labor of love for our agents. Every department brought its expertise to the table to ensure we delivered a platform that reflects how our agents work every day: efficient, connected, and built for lasting success.”“After a year-long review of leading real estate technology platforms, RHA selected Rechat for its ecosystem that unifies CRM, marketing automation, analytics, and AI-powered tools, reducing the need for multiple fragmented systems,” Ahuja added, “We wanted a platform that aligned with how our agents actually work: mobile-first, efficient, and brand consistent. Rechat delivered that and more.”The integration supports more than 400 active agents and staff across all RHA divisions, with the Agent Network becoming the most utilized feature. Agents report increased organization, efficiency, and online visibility, enabling them to focus on client relationships and growing their business.RHA agents have praised the platform for its impact on their daily work. Alexandra Sanchez said, “Rechat has been a game changer for my business. I can manage email campaigns, social posts, and newsletters all in one app, freeing me to focus on clients.” Karmita Ramelli added, “Automation is everything, and Rechat has allowed me to optimize my time by focusing on my clients and meeting new ones.” Sebastian Paz stated, “To be honest, Rechat has been a blessing in disguise for my business. It’s one of those tools that, once you add it to your arsenal, there’s really no limit to what you can accomplish.”With the integration live, including residential, commercial, and referral divisions, this partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to technology that empowers agents without adding complexity.“​We continue to add strategic integrations to give brokerages and teams more flexibility across their tech stack,” added Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “​For example, Follow Up Boss and Figma​, make it easy to connect the tools teams already rely on and fit naturally into existing workflows.”To learn more about Rechat, visit: www.rechat.com For more information about Rogers Healy and Associates, visit: https://www.rogershealy.com/ To schedule a product demo, contact: audie@rechat.comAbout RechatRechat is real estate's AI-powered super app for brokerages and agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing business across disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Assistant, Lucy.About Rogers Healy and AssociatesFounded in 2007 and based in Dallas, Texas, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate (RHA) operates as one of the largest independently owned real estate brokerages in the region. Known for its focus on operational excellence, innovation, and service, RHA empowers agents through industry-leading mentorship, advanced marketing tools, and cutting-edge technology. The company is rooted

