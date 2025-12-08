ScreenBeam Launches Orchestrate Lite Version 3.3.0 – Empowering Teachers and Securing Classroom Collaboration

ScreenBeam – more than wireless display

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScreenBeam, a global leader in wireless display and classroom collaboration solutions, today announced the release of Orchestrate Lite version 3.3.0, a major update to its classroom orchestration platform. Offered free of charge to education customers as part of ScreenBeam’s Essential Tools, this release underscores ScreenBeam’s commitment to transforming learning environments through secure, collaborative technology.

What is Orchestrate Lite?

Orchestrate Lite is a powerful classroom orchestration tool that enables teachers to moderate and manage student access to cast content to displays and projectors using ScreenBeam 1000 EDU Gen 2 devices. This essential solution gives educators control over what appears on the classroom display, ensuring a secure and structured learning experience.

Why It Matters

Modern classrooms thrive on collaboration and student-led learning. Orchestrate Lite empowers teachers to:

• Preview student content before casting to maintain instructional flow and appropriateness.

• Enable students to present from anywhere in the classroom, fostering mobility and engagement.

• Support student-led learning and broader collaboration, creating dynamic, interactive lessons.

• Secure wireless display connections from unwanted or unauthorized student devices, including Chromebooks and Windows laptops.

By combining flexibility with security, Orchestrate Lite helps educators focus on teaching while IT teams benefit from simplified management and peace of mind.

What’s New in Version

The latest release introduces significant enhancements:

• Streamlined User Interface: A cleaner, more intuitive design for faster classroom control.

• Improved Device Discovery: Faster and more reliable detection of ScreenBeam receivers.

• Performance Optimizations: Reduced latency and improved stability for real-time interactions.

• Expanded Compatibility: Broader support for devices and updated security protocols.

Available at No Cost

Orchestrate Lite v3.3.0 is provided free of charge to education customers as part of ScreenBeam’s Essential Tools package, ensuring schools have access to advanced classroom management without additional budget strain.

About ScreenBeam

ScreenBeam delivers innovative wireless display and collaboration solutions that transform classrooms and meeting spaces. Our mission is to empower educators and IT teams with tools that simplify connectivity, enhance engagement, and secure learning environments.

