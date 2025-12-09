Symphony in the Flint Hills Concludes 20 Years of Work by Awarding Final Gifts to Four Flint Hills Nonprofits

Symphony in the Flint Hills logo Symphony in the Flint Hills board members proudly present the final gift to the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation. Symphony in the Flint Hills board members proudly present the final gift to Pioneer Bluffs. Symphony in the Flint Hills board members proudly present the final gift to the Tallgrass Legacy Alliance. Symphony in the Flint Hills board members proudly present the final gift to the Volland Foundation.

After 20 years of programs, events, and community engagement, Symphony in the Flint Hills has completed its work and shared its final chapter by giving back.

COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After two decades of programs, events, and community engagement celebrating the beauty and heritage of the Flint Hills Tallgrass Prairie, Symphony in the Flint Hills has completed its work and shared its final chapter by giving back. The organization has awarded its remaining funds to four nonprofits whose missions closely align with its own:• Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation (Manhattan)• Pioneer Bluffs (Chase County)• Tallgrass Legacy Alliance• Volland Foundation (Wabaunsee County)Members of the board recently visited each organization to personally deliver the grants. Photos of each check presentation are included.“These organizations carry forward the same appreciation for the Flint Hills that guided our mission,” said Mary Ice, board chair. “It was a privilege to visit each group and thank them for continuing this work.”Responsible TransitionThe board followed a carefully thought out process to close the organization, ensuring its remaining resources were reinvested in the Flint Hills community. The funds granted to these organizations were generated from selling the organization’s remaining assets, including its building in Cottonwood Falls, rather than operating profits.To preserve its history, archival materials—including field journals, documents, and organizational records—have been entrusted to the Chapman Center for Rural Studies at Kansas State University and the Kansas State Historical Society. The Chapman Center has also taken stewardship of the organization’s website, ensuring future visitors can still learn about the organization’s story and explore its archives.“With this final step, we’re closing our books but leaving our mission in good hands,” Ice said. “If people want to continue supporting the Flint Hills, these four nonprofits are wonderful places to give.”About Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc.:For 20 years, Symphony in the Flint Hills worked to heighten appreciation and understanding of the Flint Hills Tallgrass Prairie through events, education, and community outreach. Thanks to dedicated board members, partners, donors, and participants, the organization introduced thousands to the beauty and importance of one of the world’s last remaining tallgrass prairie ecosystems. With its mission fulfilled and its resources invested in organizations continuing that work, Symphony in the Flint Hills proudly concludes its service to the Flint Hills community.

