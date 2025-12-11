Gigstreem Launches Gigstreem Command, Empowering Property Owners and Managers

Purpose-built portal introduces unprecedented network intelligence, transparency, control, and operational efficiency for multifamily stakeholders

Gigstreem Command is more than a portal—it’s a strategic command center built to simplify oversight, enhance accountability, and unlock smarter decision-making.” — Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer at Gigstreem

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, announced today the launch of Gigstreem Command, a dedicated owner and manager portal designed to centralize and streamline network oversight across multifamily portfolios. Developed in direct response to the evolving needs of property stakeholders, Gigstreem Command delivers a new standard of real-time operational visibility and control, reinforcing the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and infrastructure advancement.With the product now live and full feature development scheduled through the end of 2025, Gigstreem Command provides a robust suite of tools that give owners and managers an unparalleled view into network performance, service activity, and portfolio-wide analytics, all from a single, secure platform.Key capabilities include:• Real-Time Incident & Ticket Visibility: Property owners and managers can now monitor support tickets and network incidents as they occur, eliminating reliance on secondhand updates and reducing resolution lag.• Property Management Tools: On-demand access to resident account management, property detail editing, and technician appointment tracking simplifies daily operations and reduces manual coordination.• Portfolio Analytics: Enhanced historical performance data and integrations with key back-end systems create a cohesive, real-time view of network trends across properties.• Network Operations Center Access: Users gain insight into the health of their network infrastructure, both current and historical, along with circuit-level diagnostics for each property.“Owners and managers deserve direct access to the network intelligence that powers their communities,” said Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer at Gigstreem. “Gigstreem Command is more than a portal—it’s a strategic command center built to simplify oversight, enhance accountability, and unlock smarter decision-making. This launch reflects our ongoing investment in creating technologies that serve the operational realities of multifamily management.”The development of Gigstreem Command aligns with the company’s broader strategy to provide infrastructure that not only delivers performance but also offers the transparency, control, and integration that today’s multifamily operators require.About GigstreemFounded in 2016, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities nationwide. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

