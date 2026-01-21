Gigstreem Selects Hamina Wireless to Enhance Wireless Network Design for Multifamily Properties

Advances speed, accuracy, and transparency across broadband infrastructure projects

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced it has implemented Hamina Wireless's wireless planning and verification tools to transform how broadband networks are designed, deployed, and validated at scale. Hamina Wireless is a pioneer in next generation wireless planning, verification, and troubleshooting tools.Gigstreem has fully implemented Hamina Wireless’s dual-platform solution, Hamina Network Planner and Hamina Onsite, into its network planning and field operations. Reinforcing its commitment to high-performance, property-wide connectivity, these tools increase design accuracy, reduce deployment friction, and provide measurable results.The AI-powered Hamina Network Planner rapidly converts building floor plans into predictive wireless heatmaps, allowing Gigstreem’s engineers to model access point placement and simulate performance in 3D before stepping onsite. Once deployed, Hamina Onsite enables real-time post-deployment verification, confirming signal strength and coverage across every square foot of a property. This integrated workflow eliminates guesswork, accelerates project timelines, and equips property owners with detailed visual documentation of their wireless infrastructure.“For multifamily owners, network performance is no longer theoretical. It must be provable, scalable, and consistent,” said Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer at Gigstreem. “By integrating Hamina into our design and field operations, we’re delivering measurable wireless excellence and offering our partners a level of transparency and assurance that sets us apart in the industry.”The collaboration demonstrates alignment between the two companies on core values of innovation and customer experience, as both work to advance the state of wireless connectivity in complex property environments. By leveraging Hamina’s platform, Gigstreem gains new levels of agility and data-driven insight, and both parties reinforce their shared vision of future-proofing property connectivity.“We designed Hamina’s tools to empower the most forward-thinking network providers, and Gigstreem is a prime example of that mission in action,” said Mia Pyykönen, VP Business Development, at Hamina Wireless. “Their adoption of our platform demonstrates how smart technology choices can dramatically streamline operations while raising the bar for wireless quality and visibility in complex, high-density environments.”Gigstreem's adoption of Hamina Wireless builds upon recent investments in intelligent monitoring, automation platforms, and enterprise-grade support systems, all aimed at delivering a seamless broadband experience for both property owners and residents.About GigstreemFounded in 2016, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities nationwide. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com About Hamina WirelessAt Hamina, our mission is to simplify wireless network design. No matter your level of experience, our tools are designed to be user-friendly. You can optimize Wi-Fi, 5G, and IoT networks easily, all in 3D on your browser. With our cloud-based platforms and straightforward solutions like the Hamina Network Planner and Hamina Onsite, building and optimizing wireless networks has never been easier.Contact: hello@hamina.comLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamina-wireless

