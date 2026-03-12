Gigstreem Appoints David Tulk as Vice President of Information Technology

Technology leader with telecom and cybersecurity experience joins Gigstreem to scale enterprise systems and platform development

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of reliable broadband for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced the appointment of David Tulk as Vice President of Information Technology, effective March 9. Tulk will lead the company’s IT strategy, infrastructure, and enterprise systems as Gigstreem continues expanding its national footprint and advancing the technology platforms that support its property partners, residents, and operations.“Delivering reliable connectivity at scale requires strong, well-integrated technology systems behind the scenes,” said Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer of Gigstreem. “David brings extensive experience leading complex IT environments across telecommunications and cybersecurity organizations. His leadership will help strengthen our infrastructure, enhance operational platforms like Gigstreem Command, and support the continued evolution of the systems that power our network and services.”Tulk brings more than 25 years of experience across the telecommunications and technology sectors, leading enterprise IT operations, infrastructure modernization, and digital transformation initiatives. Most recently, he served as Director of IT Operations at GuidePoint Security, a rapidly growing cybersecurity firm, where he led enterprise technology operations supporting the company’s continued expansion.Earlier in his career, Tulk served as Vice President of Information Technology at Summit Broadband, a regional telecommunications and broadband provider. In that role, he led IT strategy, OSS/BSS platforms, infrastructure, and enterprise systems, aligning technology investments with business objectives while supporting significant operational growth.“I’m excited to join Gigstreem at such a dynamic stage of the company’s growth,” said Tulk. “Gigstreem has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable connectivity to communities across the country, and I look forward to helping strengthen the technology foundation that supports the company’s continued expansion.”About GigstreemFounded in 2016, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities nationwide. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

