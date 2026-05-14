Gigstreem Appoints David Cathey as Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned go-to-market executive joins Gigstreem to support expansion across multifamily markets

There is a tremendous opportunity ahead as property owners continue prioritizing effortless connectivity and resident experiences.” — David Cathey, Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of managed connectivity and property-wide WiFI solutions for multifamily and commercial properties, today announced the appointment of David Cathey as Chief Revenue Officer. Cathey joined the company on May 5 and will lead Gigstreem’s go-to-market organization as the company continues expanding its national footprint and investing in the innovation, operational discipline, and customer experience needed to support the company’s next phase.Cathey brings more than 25 years of experience across the telecommunications, technology, and services sectors, including partnering with multifamily property owners to support business expansion and customer initiatives. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing revenue organizations with a focus on sustainable growth, operational execution, and scalable market expansion. He has held leadership roles at Deako, GreenMarbles, Questline, and West Technology Group, where he led go-to-market transformation initiatives, guided organizations through complex environments, and helped drive measurable business performance.“Gigstreem is entering an important stage, and bringing in experienced leadership is critical as we continue scaling our platform,” said Patrick Albus, Chief Executive Officer of Gigstreem. “David has a strong track record of building disciplined, high-performing organizations that know how to execute. His experience leading revenue strategy, developing teams, and driving operational performance will help us strengthen our position in the market and continue delivering for our property partners.”As Chief Revenue Officer, Cathey will oversee Gigstreem’s go-to-market organization, including sales and marketing strategy, market expansion, and customer growth initiatives. He will focus on strengthening execution across the business while helping the company scale its revenue engine to support continued expansion across multifamily markets nationwide.“Gigstreem has built a strong reputation by focusing on service, execution, and long-term partnerships,” said Cathey. “There is a tremendous opportunity ahead as property owners continue prioritizing effortless connectivity and resident experiences. I’m excited to join the team at this stage of the company’s growth and help build the structure, alignment, and momentum needed to lead the market.”The appointment reflects Gigstreem’s broader strategy as the company continues investing in leadership, technology, and operational capabilities that support property owners and residents alike. With a growing national presence and continued focus on service delivery, Gigstreem is positioning itself to meet rising demand for reliable, property-wide connectivity across multifamily communities.About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities nationwide. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit www.gigstreem.com

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