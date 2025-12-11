Red Piranha Rolls Out Crystal Eye 6.0 and New Hardware Line Built for Distributed, High-Demand Networks
Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, sharing insights into new capabilities launching across the Partner Program, Crystal Eye, and the upcoming product lineup.
At this week's Partner Event, Adam Bennett (CEO), George Boulis (Sales General Manager), and Zayd Bhyat (Product Manager) showcased the platform’s new capabilities and the hardware ecosystem supporting its evolution.
Crystal Eye 6.0 introduces:
1. Guided Deployment Modes for faster, accurate, use-case–specific setup
2. Advanced behavioural analytics to counter modern EDR bypass and covert techniques
3. High Availability upgrades, including mandatory redundancy and manual failover
4. 30% power increase across the Crystal Eye Appliance Range
5. Transparent Bridge Interface support for frictionless inline deployments
6. Expanded Declarative Authorisation Service with Kubernetes policy control
7 A stronger Secure Web Gateway with enhanced CASB, ML-driven detection, and DNS tunnelling defence
8. Quantum-proof encryption across its SD-WAN
9. AI Servers delivering on-premises machine-speed analytics and automated response
10. Major improvements in Orchestrate with unified CMDB accuracy and a structured Risk Register
Founded in 2015, Red Piranha continues to strengthen its CREST ANZ-accredited, ISO/IEC 27001 and 9001-certified cybersecurity portfolio with a unified approach that integrates network, endpoint, cloud, intelligence, and orchestration across a single platform.
To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net.
