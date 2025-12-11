Red Piranha Rolls Out Crystal Eye 6.0 and New Hardware Line Built for Distributed, High-Demand Networks

Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0 and New Hardware Line

Red Piranha unveils Crystal Eye 6.0, sharing insights into new capabilities launching across the Partner Program, Crystal Eye, and the upcoming product lineup.

Crystal Eye 6.0 delivers faster, smarter, easier security for today’s distributed networks - giving our partners real-time protection, greater efficiency, and long-term scalability.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, announced Crystal Eye 6.0, a milestone release that delivers deeper visibility, stronger threat detection, faster deployment, and expanded hardware options for partners operating across distributed and mission-critical environments. The launch marks one of the most significant platform upgrades since Crystal Eye’s inception.At this week's Partner Event, Adam Bennett (CEO), George Boulis (Sales General Manager), and Zayd Bhyat (Product Manager) showcased the platform’s new capabilities and the hardware ecosystem supporting its evolution.Crystal Eye 6.0 introduces:1. Guided Deployment Modes for faster, accurate, use-case–specific setup2. Advanced behavioural analytics to counter modern EDR bypass and covert techniques3. High Availability upgrades, including mandatory redundancy and manual failover4. 30% power increase across the Crystal Eye Appliance Range5. Transparent Bridge Interface support for frictionless inline deployments6. Expanded Declarative Authorisation Service with Kubernetes policy control7 A stronger Secure Web Gateway with enhanced CASB, ML-driven detection, and DNS tunnelling defence8. Quantum-proof encryption across its SD-WAN9. AI Servers delivering on-premises machine-speed analytics and automated response10. Major improvements in Orchestrate with unified CMDB accuracy and a structured Risk RegisterFounded in 2015, Red Piranha continues to strengthen its CREST ANZ-accredited, ISO/IEC 27001 and 9001-certified cybersecurity portfolio with a unified approach that integrates network, endpoint, cloud, intelligence, and orchestration across a single platform.To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net

Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch | Red Piranha Partner Event - Online

