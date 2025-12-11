Drummond Certifies 14 B2B Solutions in Fourth Quarter 2025 for AS2 Interoperability

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted interoperability testing and certification leader in the health IT and commerce sectors, today announced the completion of the AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-4Q25). AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and respond securely and reliably using the widely adopted AS2 data communications protocol.Eleven (11) global AS2 software vendors submitted fourteen (14) AS2 products for automated full-matrix interoperability group testing facilitated by Drummond’s proprietary InSitu testing platform. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, Boomi LP, CData Software, Cleo, DXC Technology, e2open – WiseTech Global Group, IBM Corporation, Kiteworks, Rocket Software and /n software, Inc. All fourteen products achieved Drummond Certification.“AS2-4Q25 reflects how the industry continues to strengthen the reliability and security of its B2B exchange infrastructure,” said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader at Drummond. “As trading ecosystems evolve and the volume and complexity of digital transactions grow, organizations are looking for solutions that can adapt, scale and protect their data exchanges,” he added.This test event shows that vendors are actively advancing toward stronger, more resilient AS2 implementations. Additional details are available in the AS2-4Q25 Final Report. The test event validated each product’s ability to send and receive defined AS2 messages, confirming proper structure, security, payload integrity, and MDN responses. Testing included signatures, encryption, HTTP and HTTPS transports, various receipt types, compression and realistic payload formats. Products were also evaluated on detecting corrupted messages and issuing correct MDN error statuses.Optional profile testing was offered for AES, AS2 Reliability, AS2 Restart, Filename Preservation, Multiple Attachments, Certificate Exchange Messaging, SHA2, Basic Authentication over SSL and Chunked Transfer Encoding. These profiles support stronger security models, improved handling of large or complex payloads, and automated certificate management based on established IETF standards.The ten-week test cycle concluded with a final certification run where all products successfully executed required test cases in a full matrix manner with no errors. Results were validated through Drummond’s InSitu platform, which confirmed payload integrity through CRC checks.The AS2 4Q25 Test Event Final Report and all related Drummond Certified Products can be viewed on the Drummond website: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/ The next AS2 test event, AS2 2Q26, will commence in March 2026. AS2 software vendors interested in participating in AS2 2Q26 or testing optional profiles including Advanced Algorithms, Authenticate, AS2 Restart or AS2 Reliability are encouraged to register in advance: register here.

