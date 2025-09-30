Eleos Earns Drummond pDSI-Risk Certification for AI-Enabled Health IT

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond announced today that Eleos has completed the pDSI-Risk Certification program for predictive decision support interventions (pDSI). The review confirms that Eleos’ AI capabilities implement practical safeguards for Intervention Risk Management (IRM) and Source Attribution disclosure, aligned with expectations under ASTP/ONC’s standards for pDSI solutions supplied to health care organizations.The certification evaluates whether AI-enabled health IT can reliably identify and mitigate risks, document how recommendations are generated, and disclose intended uses, risks, and governance activities in a way that is understandable to users. Eleos demonstrated these controls across representative and real-world usage scenarios, with an emphasis on clarity, traceability, and operational governance. Details of Eleos’ approach are highlighted in this case study. “As our work scales to larger enterprises and regulatory stakeholders, expectations for assurance grow,” said Raz Karmi, Chief Information Security Officer at Eleos. “This certification reflects the way we operate: decisions are explainable and risk is managed as part of routine operations, not as an afterthought.”“pDSI-Risk translates principles like transparency and accountability into concrete practices,” said John Valukevich, Director of Programs at Drummond. “Eleos showed a strong grasp of governance and controls that support knowledgeable and informed use of AI in clinical workflows.”Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification offers a path for modular or standalone AI solutions, including products outside the ONC Health IT Certification scope, to demonstrate alignment with risk, governance, and transparency expectations. By validating intervention risk assessment, monitoring, documentation, and source attributes disclosures, the program helps organizations communicate how their AI behaves and how it is governed over time.About EleosEleos is the leading AI platform for behavioral health, substance use disorder, home health and hospice. At Eleos, we believe the path to better care is paved with provider-focused technology. Our purpose-built AI platform (created using the industry’s largest database of real-world sessions and fine-tuned by our in-house clinical experts) streamlines documentation, simplifies revenue cycle management and surfaces deep care insights to drive better client outcomes. With Eleos, post-acute care providers are free to focus less on administrative tasks and more on what got them into this field in the first place: caring for their clients.About Drummond Group LLCFor more than 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. We began by helping businesses to meet interoperability standards (like AS2). Over time, our expertise expanded to support a broad set of compliance and standards for the healthcare, retail, and finance industries.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, HIPAA, PCI, EPCS, MARS-E, and more. Our cybersecurity services help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations that their customers can trust.Since becoming an ONC-Authorized Testing Lab (ATL) and Accredited Certification Body (ACB) in 2010, Drummond has certified over 3,500 Health IT products, establishing itself as the leading provider of ONC Health IT testing and certification services.

