ThinkBio Achieves Drummond pDSI-Risk Certification for AI-Driven Clinical Research Tools

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond announced today that ThinkBio.Ai®, Inc. , a pioneer in AI-powered translational research solutions, has successfully achieved the pDSI-Risk Certification for predictive decision support interventions (pDSI) in health care. This milestone validates that ThinkBio’s AI platform integrates essential safeguards for Intervention Risk Management (IRM) and end-user understanding from documented Source Attributes, aligning with ASTP/ONC standards for AI-enabled tools supporting healthcare organizations.This new certification program assesses whether AI technologies can responsibly identify and mitigate risks, explain the origins of their recommendations, and disclose governance practices in ways that are accessible and trustworthy to end users. ThinkBio demonstrated its capabilities across real-world research and clinical scenarios, with a strong emphasis on transparency, traceability, and responsible management of AI in sensitive healthcare contexts.“AI has the potential to accelerate discovery and improve care, but it must be delivered in a way that researchers and clinicians can fully trust,” said Mr. Pradeep Palazhi, Founder and CEO, ThinkBio.Ai. “This certification affirms our belief that accountability and transparency are not optional, they are foundational to every solution we bring to the clinical research ecosystem,” he added.“ThinkBio’s solution illustrates how governance can be built into AI workflows from the start,” said John Valutkevich, Director of Programs at Drummond. “They have shown that it is possible to combine scientific innovation with structured safeguards, creating tools that are both cutting-edge and responsibly managed,” he added.Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification program provides a pathway for AI developers, EHR vendors, and health IT innovators to demonstrate their products meet rising expectations for transparency, accountability, and AI risk governance. For ThinkBio.Ai, this achievement not only validates its technical capabilities but also signals its readiness to serve the healthcare market, where assurance, trust, and compliance are critical factors for adoption.By achieving the certification, ThinkBio.Aireinforces its commitment to ensuring that AI remains a trustworthy partner in clinical decision-making and research advancement. The certification positions the company to expand its role in bridging discovery and care, helping health systems and research organizations adopt AI with confidence.About ThinkBio.Ai, Inc.ThinkBio.Aiis a next-generation Digital Biology and AI platforms and solutions company dedicated to transforming the BioPharma and Clinical Healthcare industries by delivering impactful solutions that drive efficiencies in both drug research and clinical practice. By leveraging deep domain expertise in specialized areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiology, and neurology, and utilizing proprietary platforms that incorporate knowledge graphs, digital twins, foundation models, and AI/ML pipelines, we develop and licenses advanced platforms and solutions that accelerate drug discovery and optimize clinical pathways. Our secure federated platforms empower clients to seamlessly integrate their data with knowledge insights from ThinkBio.Aiand third parties, unlocking powerful, AI-driven insights in an explainable environment to drive therapeutic and research breakthroughs.About Drummond Group LLCFor more than 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Drummond began by helping businesses to meet AS2 interoperability standards. Over time, their expertise expanded to support a broad set of compliance and standards for the healthcare, retail, and finance industries.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, FHIR, HIPAA, PCI, EPCS, MARS-E, and more. Drummond’s cybersecurity services help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations that their customers can trust.Since becoming an ONC-Authorized Testing Lab (ATL) and Accredited Certification Body (ACB) in 2010, Drummond has certified over 3,500 Health IT products, establishing itself as the leading provider of ONC Health IT testing and certification services.

