Center Park Group To Build Attainable Townhome Community in Raleigh

35 for-sale townhomes planned inside the Beltline

PNTE35 sets an important precedent for what is possible through private investment in attainable for-sale housing.” — Jason Esposito, President of Center Park Group

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Center Park Group announces it will build PNTE35, a new for-sale townhome community at the intersection of Poole Road and Sunnybrook Road in Southeast Raleigh. In partnership with Dukes Properties and Construction, owner and developer of the site, Center Park Group will deliver 35 modern townhomes at PNTE 35, expanding access to high-quality housing in a well-connected, in-town location near Raleigh’s Beltline.PNTE35 is designed to serve families, first-time buyers and workforce earners within the 60% to 120% area median income (AMI) range, helping meet strong demand for attainable homeownership opportunities in Southeast Raleigh. The community maintains a strong focus on design, durability and livability while offering thoughtfully priced homes for buyers who live and work in the Triangle.“PNTE35 sets an important precedent for what is possible through private investment in attainable for-sale housing,” said Jason Esposito, president of Center Park Group. “This community shows that high-quality townhomes in a central Raleigh location can be delivered at an attainable price point, giving more Raleigh residents a real path to homeownership.”Homes at PNTE35 are anticipated to be priced from the high-$300,000s to low-$400,000s. The three-story townhomes will average approximately 1,600 square feet and feature three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with open-concept living areas and modern finishes across three levels. Greenspaces integrated throughout the community will encourage walkability and provide outdoor gathering areas for residents.Located minutes from downtown Raleigh, PNTE35 offers convenient access to nearby parks, the Raleigh Country Club, major employment centers, and a variety of dining and entertainment options. The community is also located within the Wake County Public School System, with nearby public schools serving multiple grade levels.“Working with Center Park Group on PNTE 35 has been a collaborative and well-aligned process from the outset,” said Nasir Dukes, managing partner at Dukes Properties and Construction. “Their team has been thoughtful, responsive and intentional in how they have approached planning, coordination and execution. PNTE 35 reflects a shared commitment to building with clarity and discipline, and we are encouraged by that foundation being established as the project moves forward.”PNTE35 emphasizes Center Park Group’s commitment to building well-designed residential communities in infill locations that support Raleigh’s continued growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.