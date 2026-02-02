Courtney Stewart Named 2025 NAHB Young Professional Award Region B Finalist

Denim Marketing Vice President Recognized Among Top Young Leaders in the Homebuilding Industry

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denim Marketing proudly announces that Courtney Stewart, vice president of client services, has been named a 2025 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Young Professional Award Region B Finalist. This distinction recognizes emerging leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment, leadership and impact within the homebuilding industry, placing Stewart among the top three young professionals selected from Region B.Presented by the National Association of Home Builders Young Professionals Committee, the award honors individuals under 45 who exemplify professional excellence and service to their local associations, communities and the industry at large.“Courtney’s leadership reflects the very best of what this award represents,” said Carol Morgan, founder and president of Denim Marketing. “She brings energy, strategic insight and genuine care to everything she does — for our clients, our team and the industry. Her influence is felt not only in campaign performance, but in the next generation of leaders she’s helping shape. Being named a Region B finalist is well deserved, and we are incredibly proud of her.”Known for blending creativity with performance, Stewart has led innovative marketing initiatives across paid, social and emerging media. Her work includes leading strategy for client accounts with combined annual marketing budgets exceeding $6.3 million. Over the past year alone, her builder clients closed 273 homes totaling more than $146 million in sales. Stewart was recognized for her work at the 2025 OBIE Awards, where she was named the Marketing Director of the Year by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.Stewart has been deeply involved in the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association for more than a decade. She served eight years on the Atlanta Professional Women in Building Council board, including as chair in 2023, and was named Council Chair of the Year that same year. She also co-founded the Backyard Builder Bash, now a signature PWB fundraising event, and helped grow the HBA’s Young Professionals Group to more than 150 members as its inaugural chair.Winners for each region will be announced during the International Builders’ Show on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 6 p.m., immediately following the NAHB Young Professionals Committee meeting. Attendees are encouraged to participate in the committee meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. and stay for the awards ceremony.Stewart has built a reputation as a collaborative leader and advocate for innovation, mentorship and excellence in housing marketing. Her recognition as a regional finalist underscores the growing influence of young professionals shaping the future of the homebuilding industry.For questions about the awards program, contact NAHB staff member Rachel MacKenzie at 202-266-8639.About Denim MarketingDenim Marketing is a full-service marketing and public relations agency specializing in real estate, homebuilding and community development. Known for its “comfortable fit” approach, Denim delivers strategic branding, digital marketing and PR solutions that help clients build trust, drive results and stand out in competitive markets. For more information, visit www.DenimMarketing.com

