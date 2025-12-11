VWO​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Paved Digital Partner to Deliver Enhanced Digital Experience and Optimisation

The joint expertise will help brands deliver smarter, high-performing digital experiences at scale.

SYDNEY, SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a global leader in digital experience optimisation and experimentation, has today declared a partnership with Paved Digital, a full-stack digital agency specialising in data-driven design, development, digital strategy, and AI solutions. This collaboration brings together a full range of VWO capabilities, including experimentation, behavior analytics, personalisation, feature rollouts, and conversion optimisation with Paved Digital's technical expertise in creating and scaling digital properties.Customers will enjoy the release of new features more efficiently, conducting more accurate experiments, and experiencing smooth digital experiences, whether on the web or mobile.Reasons to be excited about this partnership:- End-to-end delivery: The integration of Paved Digital's design, development, and digital transformation capabilities with VWO's platform will empower clients to create, test, and refine digital experiences within a single, unified workflow.- Faster time-to-value: Instead of dealing with different vendors, companies can count on a single team that handles coding, feature launching, experiment running, and user journey optimising, all based on actual data.- Scalability and reliability: By combining Paved Digital's engineering and infrastructural capabilities with VWO's mature and connected platform, customers can scale conversions, enhance performance, and deliver personalised experiences more efficiently.- Data-driven growth: Throughout the partnership, organisations will gain the power to swiftly iterate via rigorous A/B testing, AI-driven insights, and personalisation, thereby turning development cycles into optimised learning cycles, which in turn lead to sustained growth.“This partnership strengthens our ability to help ANZ brands deliver faster, more intelligent digital experiences grounded in real user insight. By combining VWO’s experimentation capabilities with our end-to-end delivery model, we can take ideas from concept to validated impact far more efficiently. It’s a partnership that lets our clients build smarter, high-performing digital experiences from day one", stated Damian, Founder & Director, Paved Digital.“Digital experience optimisation is not just about testing, it is about building strong, scalable, high-performing digital products from the very beginning,” said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO. “Our partnership with Paved Digital expands our ability to support ANZ brands with a unified approach that connects experimentation with execution, ensuring that the ideas validated through testing are the ones that deliver impact at scale.”Clients will benefit from:- Seamless integration of VWO’s experimentation capabilities into new or existing digital platforms built by Paved Digital.- Streamlined release cycles covering feature rollout, testing, personalisation, and performance monitoring, all supported through an end-to-end workflow.- A unified engagement model where design, development, product, marketing, and growth teams collaborate to deliver superior user experiences and stronger conversion outcomes.About Paved DigitalPaved Digital is a full-service digital agency in Sydney, Australia, dedicated to paving the way for every brand's growth. As an end-to-end digital solutions agency, we specialise in crafting powerful strategies across website and e-commerce design and development, search optimisation, personalisation and automation, conversion rate optimisation, hosting, and system integrations to deliver measurable results. We partner with businesses to build a clear path to success, transforming your online presence into a powerful engine for leads and revenue. To know more, visit https://www.paveddigital.com About VWOVWO is a unified experience-optimisation platform that product, marketing, growth, and engineering teams use to improve customer journeys and accelerate digital performance. With a connected suite of experimentation, analytics, personalisation, and feature-delivery tools, VWO enables organisations to make data-driven decisions at scale. Trusted by more than 3,000 brands across ecommerce, SaaS, travel, and media, VWO helps teams deliver consistent, measurable improvements to user experience, conversion, and revenue. To know more, visit https://vwo.com/

