VWO Unveils Full Multilingual Platform Experience, Marking a Major Leap in Global Accessibility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, the leading digital experience optimization platform, has rolled out a fully multilingual product experience for all users worldwide, marking one of its most significant global expansion milestones. The entire platform, including the Visual Editor, Heatmaps, and Session Recordings Player, is now accessible in seven languages with the flexibility to add more at a rapid pace.This enhancement represents a major evolution from the earlier setup, where only partial Japanese support was available, and most of the interface remained English. Translating new strings previously required a manual, time-intensive process that slowed down localization. With this launch, VWO has transformed its global readiness by enabling seamless multilingual support through an in-house AI-powered translation system built using the latest language models.VWO can now be experienced in English, Japanese, Korean, French, Spanish, German, Chinese, and Portuguese.More languages will be added quickly as new markets scale and customer needs emerge.All translations are generated through VWO’s automated AI translation framework, which gives complete flexibility to expand, refine, and continuously improve localization across the product. This system integrates deeply with VWO’s engineering and development lifecycle, ensuring translations stay updated as new features and UI components roll out.This update makes VWO significantly more accessible to teams across regions and strengthens adoption in non-English markets. It aligns with VWO’s broader mission of enabling experimentation, personalization, and experience optimization for a truly global audience.About VWOVWO is a unified experience-optimization platform that product, marketing, growth, and engineering teams use to improve customer journeys and accelerate digital performance. With a connected suite of experimentation, analytics, personalization, and feature-delivery tools, VWO enables organizations to make data-driven decisions at scale. Trusted by more than 3,000 brands across e-commerce, SaaS, travel, and media, VWO helps teams deliver consistent, measurable improvements to user experience, conversion, and revenue. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/

