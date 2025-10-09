WINGIFY, MAKERS OF VWO, APPOINTS TECH INDUSTRY VETERAN AARTHI RAMAMURTHY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Former Facebook, Netflix, & Microsoft executive brings 15+ years of product leadership & scaling expertise to accelerate expansion & AI-native capabilities

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingify, backed by Everstone Capital and the makers of VWO, the world's leading experimentation & conversion optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Aarthi Ramamurthy as a board member.Aarthi is the general partner of Schema Ventures, an AI focused early-stage venture capital fund. Over the last 15 years, she has helped build and scale some of the largest consumer-facing technology products at companies like Meta, Netflix and Microsoft and in her most recent role was the Chief Product Officer of CommerceHub, a large enterprise grade commerce network. She has also been a repeat entrepreneur. Aarthi’s extensive product leadership experience, her ability to work closely with founder entrepreneurs, and vantage point into AI through her fund, position her well to collaborate closely with the co-founder & CEO Sparsh Gupta as Wingify focuses on an AI-led roadmap for its digital experience platform."Few opportunities excite me more than partnering with teams and companies that are building global products and platforms during inflection points in technology such as the one we are witnessing currently with generative AI," said Aarthi. " The marketing technology stack is ripe for transformation with artificial intelligence driving next level personalization and optimization. Wingify, with its global leadership in the experimentation and personalization categories, its strong technology and engineering capabilities and an entrepreneurial senior leadership team is well positioned to be at the forefront of that transformation. I look forward to partnering with Sparsh and team who combine a bold vision with strong execution focus.""We are thrilled to welcome Aarthi to our board," added Sparsh Gupta. "In addition to her exceptional product and technical acumen, she brings a deep network that spans technology giants thanks to her previous roles and emerging startups as a result of her venture fund. We look forward to learning from her experiences scaling consumer and enterprise product platforms and benefitting from her insights on cutting edge trends in applications of artificial intelligence as we continue to expand our product platform and increase our global presence.”Sandeep Singh, Managing Director at Everstone Capital said “We are pleased to welcome Aarthi on the board. This appointment aligns with Everstone’s philosophy of engaging global thought leaders to actively mentor our portfolio companies. Aarthi will particularly help drive Wingify’s product roadmap in key areas like server-side feature management and experimentation as well as AI driven real time personalization, advancing Wingify’s vision of becoming a global AI-first digital experience platform.”About WingifyWingify is a leading global digital experience platform co-founded by CEO Sparsh Gupta and backed by Everstone Capital. Its flagship product, VWO, serves over 3,000+ global brands, helping them optimize customer experiences through its technology platform that offers AI-led experimentation, personalization and behavioral insights supported by a native, responsive customer data platform to drive business growth. The company has global revenues with US and Europe being its key end markets and boasts some of the largest consumer and enterprise companies among its customers.Website: https://wingify.com/ About Everstone Capital:Everstone Capital is the Private Equity business of the Everstone Group, a global firm with assets under management exceeding USD 8 billion. Everstone Capital is committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value in India and Southeast Asia, with a mission to build great businesses with extraordinary people. The firm focuses on mid-market, control growth, and cross-border opportunities spanning Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Industrials.Website: https://everstonecapital.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.