Work From Home Studio Launches on Kickstarter: A Five-Day T-shirt System for Remote Workers

WFH T-shirts - T-shirt Set for Remote Workers

A new minimalist wardrobe system offers five 100% cotton T-shirts designed to simplify mornings for remote and hybrid workers.

Remote workers make hundreds of decisions every day. Clothing should not be one of them. We designed this system to simplify mornings and bring a sense of routine and also fun to the workday.” — Ceyhun Dograyan, Founder of MWJ & WFH Studio.

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work From Home Studio announces the launch of Work From Home Basics, a minimalist five-day T-shirt system designed specifically for remote workers. The collection is now live on Kickstarter and available exclusively during the 41-day campaign.Work From Home Basics introduces a simple yet powerful idea: one T-shirt per weekday. Made from 100% cotton and embroidered with subtle daily mottos, the system helps remote workers eliminate decision fatigue while maintaining comfort and a clean look for video calls.The product is offered in two editions, Black Edition (black T-shirts with white embroidery) and White Edition (white T-shirts with colourful embroidery), available in sizes S–XL. Each set includes five shirts labelled Monday through Friday.A Wardrobe Designed for Today’s Home-Office Lifestyle: With remote and hybrid work now the norm for millions globally, traditional clothing retailers have not kept pace with the lifestyle changes. Work From Home Studio addresses this gap with a product that merges comfort, simplicity, and style.Key product features include 100% breathable cotton for all-day comfort, premium embroidery that looks sharp on video calls, five unique weekday mottos to create a simple daily routine, sustainable, long-lasting construction, and a design that eliminates the need for daily outfit decisions.Why This Kickstarter Campaign Stands Out• First-of-its-kind, weekday-based T-shirt system for remote workers• Strong cultural relevance as remote work continues to expand• Limited-edition release available only through Kickstarter• Designed by a multidisciplinary team of textile, brand, and product specialists• Launch timed with growing global interest in work-from-home lifestyle productsProduct Specifications• Set contents: 5 T-shirts (Monday–Friday)• Material: 100% cotton• Editions: Black Edition, White Edition• Packaging: Eco-friendly minimal box• Estimated shipping: April 2025Back the Project on Kickstarter: Early supporters get access to the limited-edition Black and White Editions, available only during the Kickstarter campaign. Join the community and help bring Work From Home Basics to life.About Work From Home StudioWork From Home Studio is a UK-based brand focused on creating simple, functional products that support the modern remote worker. The team combines expertise in textiles, branding, product management, marketing and operations to bring meaningful, comfort-driven essentials to the home-office environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.