Fedrus International Advances ESG Reporting with the Terra ESG Platform Built on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

International holding group strengthens ESG data foundations and audit-ready reporting to support long-term CSRD readiness.

ESG has always been part of how we operate as a group. The key to reporting is not doing the work, but acting upon it, understanding how we can improve and make better decisions.” — Steven Geirnaert, CFO at Fedrus International

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fedrus International , a family-owned international holding group operating across multiple business units and countries, is strengthening its ESG and sustainability reporting capabilities by implementing the Terra ESG Platform , built on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability.Sustainability has long been embedded in Fedrus International’s operating model and strategic decision-making. Rather than approaching ESG as a regulatory obligation, the group has consistently focused on continuous improvement, transparency, and long-term value creation across environmental, social, and governance dimensions.Over the past decade, Fedrus International has already taken concrete steps to translate this commitment into action. These include long-term investments to significantly reduce water usage and environmental impact across its manufacturing operations; the completion of a group-wide Double Materiality Assessment to identify and prioritise ESG topics; and the alignment of sustainability ambitions with corporate financing through a sustainability-linked funding structure tied to key ESG performance indicators. Together, these initiatives reflect a structured and long-term approach to sustainability that predates current regulatory requirements.As ESG and CSRD reporting expectations continue to evolve, Fedrus has identified the need to further structure and standardise the collection, validation, and reporting of sustainability data across the organisation. Operating across multiple business units, legal entities, and geographies, the group recognised that fragmented data sources and manual spreadsheet-based processes limited traceability, audit readiness, and the effective use of ESG insights over time.A central objective of the initiative is to move toward automated, repeatable ESG reporting workflows that reduce manual effort and enable organisations to act on insights rather than focus on administrative reporting tasks. By establishing a reliable ESG data foundation, Fedrus aims to improve internal awareness, strengthen stakeholder transparency, and support data-driven sustainability decisions across the group.To support this approach, Fedrus selected Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability as the architectural foundation for its ESG reporting environment, aligned with its broader Microsoft-first technology strategy. The platform provides a scalable, secure, and integrated basis for managing ESG data alongside existing enterprise systems.Terra Reporting supports Fedrus in implementing and operationalising this foundation through the Terra ESG Platform. Terra Reporting`s approach treats ESG reporting primarily as a data challenge, focusing on structured data ingestion, traceability, audit trails, and consistent reporting cycles, rather than as a one-off compliance exercise.“ESG has always been part of how we operate as a group. The key to reporting is not doing the work, but acting upon it, understanding how we can improve and make better decisions.” said Steven Geirnaert, CFO at Fedrus International. “By improving transparency and automation, ESG data becomes something we can use to support long-term progress.”By combining Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability with Terra Reporting’s ESG and data expertise, Fedrus is building a reporting foundation designed to scale with future requirements, support regular reporting cycles, and strengthen confidence in ESG disclosures over time.About Fedrus InternationalFedrus International is a family-owned, diversified holding group with operations across multiple business units and international entities. The group focuses on long-term value creation and supports sustainable business practices across its portfolio.About Terra ReportingTerra Reporting provides the Terra ESG Platform, an ESG & Sustainability Reporting Solution built on Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability. Terra Reporting supports organisations in building reliable ESG data foundations and structured reporting workflows aligned with evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.About Microsoft Cloud for SustainabilityMicrosoft Cloud for Sustainability brings together data, analytics, and reporting capabilities to help organisations manage and report ESG and sustainability data at scale within a secure and integrated cloud environment.

Fedrus International - Terra Reporting Case Study: From Fragmented ESG Data to Scalable Reporting

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