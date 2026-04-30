Globit and TradeAssets Join Forces to Strengthen FI Risk Management for Banks

Globit & TradeAssets Partnership Globit - International & Institutional Banking Solution Provider Trade Assets - The first E-Marketplace of its kind for Banks

RISQ provides banks with a comprehensive framework to manage counterparty exposures across their entire organization.” — Ozan Vakar, Founder of Globit

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globit , the developer of the RISQ | FI Lending limit management platform being used since 10+ years by global banks and TradeAssets, the global bank-to-bank e-marketplace connecting financial institutions, recently signed a strategic collaboration to expand access to advanced FI risk, limit management and asset distribution back-office capabilities for banks across high-growth markets.TradeAssets currently connects 125 member banks, predominantly across emerging markets, through its marketplace designed to facilitate trade asset distribution, liquidity access and financial institution connectivity. Under the partnership, TradeAssets will introduce Globit’s RISQ platform, covering FI limit management, origination, commitment, sell-down and risk distribution workflows, to existing and prospect member banks across South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.The partnership comes at a time when financial institutions face growing complexity in managing counterparty exposures. Global cross-border banking exposures exceed US$40 trillion, while geopolitical tensions, sanctions regimes and regulatory pressures have significantly increased the need for real-time monitoring of financial institution limits. Despite the complexity, many banks still rely on fragmented systems and manual workflows to track exposures across treasury, risk and trade finance functions . Integrated platforms such as RISQ allow banks to centralize FI limit management, improve operational efficiency and strengthen risk governance across the institution.•Beyond deployment of the RISQ platform, the companies will also explore future interoperability between Globit’s risk infrastructure and the TradeAssets marketplace, enabling banks to seamlessly share assets from RISQ to TradeAssets or receive assets from TradeAssets to RISQ.•By combining TradeAssets’ global banking ecosystem and distribution reach with Globit’s specialized risk management technology, the partnership aims to provide emerging market banks with access to advanced treasury infrastructure traditionally available only to larger global institutions.“RISQ provides banks with a comprehensive framework to manage counterparty exposures across their entire organization.” said Ozan Vakar, Founder of Globit. “Through the TradeAssets’ network, we can bring these capabilities to a broader set of financial institutions operating in some of the world’s fastest-growing markets.”“TradeAssets was built to strengthen connectivity between banks globally,” said Sumit K Roy, Co-founder of TradeAssets. “By partnering with Globit, we can equip our member institutions with sophisticated FI risk and limit management capabilities that support safer and more efficient cross-border banking relationships.”About GlobitGlobit is a domain-specialized financial technology provider focusing exclusively on International & Institutional Banking. The company delivers structured, productized software solutions for Treasury, Financial Institutions (FI), and Trade business lines, helping banks digitize workflows, automate operational processes, and support controlled execution across complex banking environments.Its flagship platform, RISQ, provides a comprehensive, end-to-end framework for managing financial institution exposures across the organization. The solution enables banks to control and monitor global FI limits, onboard and manage financial counterparties, support credit line servicing, and streamline workflows across risk, treasury, and trade finance functions. By centralizing these processes on a single platform, RISQ helps institutions strengthen governance, improve operational efficiency, and enhance real-time visibility over counterparty exposures.About TradeAssetsTradeAssets is the first trade finance e-marketplace of its kind for banks and is creating a global ecosystem of financial institutions trading in secondary and primary trade finance assets while securely connected 24/7. With a growing clientele of over 125 registered bank members from 30 countries and many more in the pipeline, this e-marketplace has seen over USD 5 billion in posted volumes from member banks based mainly in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.The TradeAssets e-marketplace activity is increasing with the support of progressive banks seeking efficiency and global access; and through a collaborative partnership approach with specialized global entities, designed to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of participating member banks.TradeAssetsVaishali Chatterjee Basu, PR & Communicationsvaishali@outsourcedmarketing.co

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