Evolve Fuels AG and Burckhardt Compression AG announce strategic partnership for green hydrogen and clean fuels for aviation and other industries

Driving the energy transition is at the heart of our mission. Through this collaboration with Evolve and Smartenergy, we are accelerating the development of a truly sustainable industry.”
— Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression
WINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolve Fuels AG, a portfolio company of Smartenergy, and Burckhardt Compression AG have signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on the development of Power-to-X (PtX) projects. This partnership aims to leverage the complementary strengths of both companies to enhance technical, commercial, and strategic competitiveness in the rapidly evolving PtX and eSAF (electro-Sustainable Aviation Fuel) markets.

The agreement lays the foundation for a potential long-term collaboration focused on:

Synergies in project development: Combining expertise in strategic knowledge exchange, project development, financial structuring, and technical process design to accelerate PtX projects.
Integration of advanced compression solutions: Incorporating Burckhardt’s proven compressor technologies, into Evolve’s PtX and eSAF project portfolio.
Enhanced competitiveness: Delivering reliable, long-lasting technical components supported by Burckhardt’s global service network to ensure operational excellence.
This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Evolve Fuels AG and Burckhardt Compression AG to drive sustainable energy solutions and support the global transition to carbon-neutral fuels.

“Driving the energy transition is at the heart of our mission. Through this strategic collaboration with Evolve and Smartenergy, we are not only supporting but accelerating the development of a truly sustainable industry,” said Fabrice Billard, CEO of Burckhardt Compression AG.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a global, carbon-neutral fuel ecosystem. Together with Burckhardt Compression, we will accelerate the industrial scale-up of green hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuels,” said Horst H. Mahmoudi, CEO & Executive Chairman of SMARTENERGY Group AG.

About

Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

