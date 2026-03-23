Burckhardt Compression wins major order from Hanwha Ocean for next-gen LNG carrier series featuring new BOG technology

Laby GI at BC Korea

Burckhardt Compression has been awarded a contract by Hanwha Ocean (South Korea) to supply 14 boil-off gas (BOG) compressors for seven 174,000 m³ LNG carriers.

This compressor sets a new performance benchmark in BOG management and reinforces our role as a key technology partner for next‑generation LNG carriers.”
— Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression
SWITZERLAND, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burckhardt Compression has been awarded a significant contract by Hanwha Ocean (South Korea) to supply 14 boil‑off gas (BOG) compressors for seven 174,000 m³ LNG carriers. The project marks the first commercial deployment of Burckhardt Compression’s new high-pressure boil-off gas compressor generation, specifically engineered to meet the requirements of next‑generation LNG carriers.

Hanwha Ocean’s latest vessel platform introduces GTT's cargo containment system NO96 Super+ and Everllence’s upgraded ME‑GI propulsion system operating at 330‑bar gas injection pressure, resulting in lower BOG rates and improved energy consumption, meeting the future requirements for stricter emission and methane slip regulations. In close collaboration with Everllence and the Hanwha Ocean design teams, Burckhardt Compression developed the high-pressure compressor to meet these elevated performance expectations.

The compressor integrates fully into the revised ship design, forming a core element of the new vessel platform. “Winning this milestone project demonstrates our technological leadership in high‑pressure ME‑GI applications,” said Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression “This compressor sets a new performance benchmark in BOG management and reinforces our role as a key technology partner for next‑generation LNG carriers.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Burckhardt Compression in such a significant order. Combined with these compressors, the Everllence B&W ME-GI will provide a future-proof solution for LNG and methane-powered vessels with negligible methane-slip and high fuel-efficiency, adding to its proven track record of high-performance and reliable operation, regardless of conditions.” said Christian Ludwig – Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence

This award is the biggest single order in the Marine segment in Burckhardt Compression's history. By securing this project, Burckhardt Compression establishes a lighthouse industry reference and strengthens its long‑term position in the global LNG carrier market.

Stefan Hoher
Burckhardt Compression AG
+41 79 174 45 11
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Burckhardt Compression AG
+41 79 174 45 11
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Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

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