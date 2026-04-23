Burckhardt Compression wins several orders for LNG terminals in Thailand and Taiwan

Laby compressor in LNG terminal

Burckhardt Compression AG

Burckhardt Compression has secured several orders to supply compressor solutions for LNG terminal projects in Thailand and Taiwan.

These orders demonstrate the continued demand for reliable, efficient LNG infrastructure in Asia-Pacific. We are proud that customers across these strategic LNG projects have selected our solutions.”
— Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt Compression
WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Burckhardt Compression, a global leader in reciprocating compressor technology and systems, has secured several orders to supply compressor solutions for LNG terminal projects in Thailand and Taiwan. Across the two terminals, the orders comprise a total of eight Laby® compressor units for boil-off gas (BOG) services and one for minimum send-of service, supporting safe, efficient and low-emission LNG handling in the region.

Supporting LNG terminal operations with efficient boil-off gas management

LNG terminals receive, store and regasify liquefied natural gas and must operate with increasing flexibility as demand and supply fluctuate. Compressors play a vital role in LNG terminal processes by handling boil-off gas (BOG) generated during storage at cryogenic conditions. With these new orders, Burckhardt Compression strengthens its position as a leader and trusted partner for LNG terminal operators in Asia-Pacific, delivering solutions designed for reliability, long service intervals and strong environmental performance.

Laby technology: oil-free compression and reduced emissions

For LNG terminal applications, Burckhardt Compression’s Laby compressor technology is valued for its contact-less, oil-free design and full gas-tight characteristics - supporting near-to-zero emissions and maximizing operational efficiency associated with gas handling. In addition, the solution is designed to support highest availability by longer service intervals and reduced maintenance effort in demanding, and dynamic terminal operations.

Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division: "These orders demonstrate the continued demand for reliable, efficient LNG terminal infrastructure in Asia-Pacific. We are proud that customers across these strategic LNG projects have selected our solutions to support safe operations and strengthen energy supply security - while improving the environmental footprint of boil-off gas handling."

Stefan Hoher
Burckhardt Compression AG
+41 79 174 45 11
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Stefan Hoher
Burckhardt Compression AG
+41 79 174 45 11
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Burckhardt Compression AG
Franz-Burckhardt-Strasse 5
Winterthur, 8404
Switzerland
+41 79 508 57 96
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Burckhardt Compression creates leading compression solutions for a sustainable energy future and the long-term success of its customers. Together with its brands Burckhardt Compression, PROGNOST, SAMR Métal Rouge and Shenyang Yuanda Compressor, the Group is the only global manufacturer that covers a full range of reciprocating compressor technologies and services. Its customized and modularized compressor systems are used in the Chemical/Petrochemical, Gas Transport & Storage, Hydrogen Mobility & Energy and Industrial Gas sectors as well as for applications in Refinery and Gas Gathering & Processing. Since 1844, its passionate, customer-oriented and solution-driven workforce has set the benchmark in the gas compression industry.

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