Eylsia Nicolas Receives Listener’s Award for Best Pop Song of 2025

Glacer FM Congratulates Eylsia For Winning the Glacer FM Listener's Award for Best Pop Song of the Year 2025

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas has been honored with the Listener’s Award for Best Pop Song of 2025 from GlacerFm for her hit single, “You’re My Baby 2.” This recognition highlights her growing impact in the music industry.

In expressing her gratitude, Eylsia stated, “I am humbled to receive this recognition from both critics and listeners. A heartfelt thank you to GlacerFm, my fans, my friends, and everyone who voted for me. I especially appreciate the support from the Filipino community, whose enthusiasm has been incredible.”

Additionally, she extended her congratulations to fellow artist Psychic Fever for winning Best Artist of the Year 2025 and thanked GlacerFm for her nomination in Artist of Year 2025 as well.

This award underscores Eylsia’s artistic contributions and the strong connection she has built with her audience.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

