New Holiday Single 'Hot, Hot Christmas' by Eylsia Nicolas Offers Tropical Twist on Christmas Music

Christmas isn’t cold everywhere. I wanted to create a soundtrack for the other half of the world—those celebrating with sunshine, beaches, and champagne under palm trees.” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally rising artist Eylsia Nicolas, who currently holds six of the top ten global singer‑songwriter chart positions on Groover, and founder of luxury fashion brand Nicolas of Palm Beach, is turning up the temperature this holiday season with her latest release, Hot, Hot Christmas.

While most holiday songs celebrate snow and cozy winter nights, Hot, Hot Christmas captures the joy of festive celebrations under the summer sun—perfect for audiences in Australia, South America, South Africa, and beyond. With its cinematic flair and upbeat energy, the track blends tropical rhythms with glamorous holiday spirit, offering a fresh take on Christmas music.

The single arrives as Nicolas prepares for the launch of her forthcoming biography and continues expanding her luxury brand, Nicolas of Palm Beach. Together, these projects highlight her ability to merge music, storytelling, and lifestyle branding into one cohesive vision that resonates across industries.

Donald Spector, renowned inventor, commented: “The response from fans has been heartfelt. Hot, Hot Christmas has already surpassed 750,000 streams on TikTok since its release on October 31, according to TikTok analytics.”

Beyond music, Nicolas continues to build her reputation as a multifaceted creative force. Her biography will detail her journey from competitive sport to international artistry, while Nicolas of Palm Beach expands into new luxury categories. This cross‑disciplinary approach underscores her commitment to blending artistry with entrepreneurship.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

