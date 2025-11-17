Eylsia Nicolas Nominated for 2025 Listeners Choice Awards by Glacer FM

This is a particular honor in that it is a listeners award. I am also honored that one of my songs, ‘You’re My Baby Now 2,’ has been nominated for Best Pop Song for 2025.” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldipi.com is pleased to announce that Glacer FM, on their social platforms, has nominated Eylsia Nicolas for the 2025 Listeners Choice Awards in two categories: Best Artist and Best Pop Song. This recognition highlights the growing popularity and impact of Eylsia's music within the listener community.

In a statement regarding her nominations, Eylsia commented, “This is a particular honor in that it is a listeners award. I am also honored that one of my songs, ‘You’re My Baby Now 2,’ has been nominated for Best Pop Song for 2025.”

Glacer FM’s nominations include a total of five artists, with Eylsia being recognized for her significant contributions to the pop music genre. The Listeners Choice Awards celebrate the preferences and votes of the audience, reflecting the artists and songs that resonate most with fans.

For more information about the awards and to cast your vote, please visit GlacerFm’s official website.

About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.



About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia Nicolas is a singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, and innovator whose career spans athletics, education, business, and the arts. She is the owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Real Boxer, and WorldIPI.com. Her music blends multiple genres and has earned international recognition for its emotional depth and versatility.

Glacer FM Listeners Choice Awards Announcement

