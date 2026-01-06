Augmento partners with Diriyah to showcase Saudi Arabia's vision through Augmented Reality

Augmento - Creating layered realities Augmento X Diriyah Model AR Diriyah Apartments

Supporting the Kingdom's digital transformation by creating immersive spatial experiences that communicate Saudi Arabia's visionary developments to the world

Augmento's tech enables developers to align stakeholders faster and engage international investors. Diriyah showcases how spatial storytelling transforms decision-making.” — Wesley Pabis

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augmento is honored to collaborate with Saudi Arabia's Diriyah Company in bringing the visionary Media & Innovation District to life through Augmented Reality . Presented at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, this partnership demonstrates how immersive technology can honor heritage while advancing the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 objectives.The AR experience transformed Diriyah's master plan into an interactive spatial narrative, enabling stakeholders and visitors to explore the planned development through Apple Vision Pro, iPads, and mobile devices. This approach allows guests to experience buildings, residential spaces, and public areas in intricate detail, long before construction commences.Honoring Heritage Through Innovation.Diriyah's upcoming Media & Innovation District represents a significant component of the city's billions master plan, thoughtfully blending the area's 300-year cultural heritage with state-of-the-art immersive technology. The AR showcase, developed exclusively for Diriyah, illustrates how spatial visualization can communicate complex urban planning visions while respecting historical context and cultural significance."We are privileged to support Diriyah in communicating their visionary development," said Wesley Pabis, Co-Founder of Augmento. "By enabling future districts to be experienced through AR, developers can align diverse stakeholders, engage international investors, and convey architectural complexity with emotional clarity. Diriyah is establishing new standards for property visualization in the region and globally."Augmento: building layered realities.Operating since 2023, Augmento blends cutting-edge AR technology with real-world use cases. Its versatile AR platform powers projects ranging from art and location-based experiences to real estate, luxury, and branded activations enhancing digital layers.With global momentum building, and the AR market expected to hit $600 billion by 2030, Augmento is poised to redefine how the world sees, interacts with, and engages with digital content. Its innovations are helping usher in a new era of immersive storytelling and experiential design across industries.Immersive Technology: The Gulf's Strategic Leadership in Real Estate Innovation.This collaboration arrives as the GCC emerges as a global leader in AR and immersive technology adoption. The region's commitment to digital transformation, particularly within Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's Smart City initiatives, has positioned the Gulf as an innovation hub for spatial computing and extended reality.Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's ambitious urban expansion has positioned the Kingdom at the forefront of digital-first real estate communication. As noted by government leaders, the sector has "transformed into a distinctly digital sector," with AR now serving as essential infrastructure for planning coordination and international investor engagement. This strategic embrace of immersive technology reflects the Kingdom's commitment to innovation while maintaining cultural authenticity. This shift addresses both efficiency and economics: traditional physical scale models cost $30,000-$250,000+ with limited reach, while AR enables real-time collaboration and updates, at unlimited global viewership.This regional leadership aligns with global market shifts: 77% of property seekers worldwide now prefer virtual tours before physical visits, and extended reality tools are projected to be utilized by more than 1.4 million real estate professionals by 2025. The Gulf's proactive adoption of these technologies positions the region not as a follower of global trends, but as an architect of the industry's digital future.Sources:YAHOO FinanceGoldman Sachs AR/VR ReportTechnavio | Research & Markets

