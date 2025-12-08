Augmento Appoints Futurist Igor Beuker to Advisory Board to Accelerate Global AR Growth

Igor Beuker Augmento - Beyond the event space Augmento Srudio - no-code AR platform

Dubai-based AR company gains an exponential edge as it eyes the $600 billion immersive AR market by 2030

We build ways for accessible, high-impact Augmented Reality that bridges digital and physical worlds, giving creators, companies and brands new ways to engage audience and grow.” — Augmento

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that signals serious momentum in the Augmented Reality space, Augmento has appointed futurist and impact investor Igor Beuker to its advisory board. Known for his 84% forecasting accuracyand fearless vision for tech for good, Beuker brings strategic firepower to Augmento’s mission: scaling immersive technologies to capture a $600 billion global market by 2030.Beuker is a globally sought-after futurist who has delivered 2,500+ keynotes worldwide. He’s also a five-time exited entrepreneur and an early investor in exponential tech startups that have reshaped industries.“Igor has a rare sixth sense for trends and a prediction accuracy rate of 84%. His experience scaling global brands and spotting tech trends a decade ahead is exactly what we need to accelerate our vision and solidify our leadership in the global AR market,” said Wesley Pabis, Co-Founder of Augmento.Igor Beuker said: “AR is one of the most user-friendly and immersive technologies we’ve ever seen. Just look at the scale and stickiness of Pokémon Go. That kind of global engagement unlocks massive ‘tech for good’ opportunities, and Augmento is ready to lead the charge.”Operating since 2023, Augmento blends cutting-edge AR technology with real-world use cases: from art and location-based experiences, to real estate and luxury, and branded activations with digital layers. With global momentum building, and the AR market expected to hit $600 billion by 2030, Augmento is poised to redefine how the world sees, interacts with, and engages with digital content.

