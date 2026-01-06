Augmento brings Saudi Arabia’s billion-dollar Diriyah to Life with AR – Turning Visitors into Buyers

Augmento - Creating layered realities Augmento X Diriyah Model AR Diriyah Apartments

Augmento's tech enables developers to align stakeholders faster and engage international investors. Diriyah showcases how spatial storytelling transforms decision-making.” — Wesley Pabis

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Augmento collaborated with Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Company to bring the future Media & Innovation District to life through an Augmented Reality experience. Presented at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, Augmento transformed the district’s master plan into an interactive AR spatial story, allowing visitors to step into a 3D vision of the future district. Guests explored a digital model of the planned development through Apple Vision Pro, iPads, or mobile devices walking through buildings, apartments, and public spaces long before construction begins.This was more than a design reveal. It introduced a new reality for the audience: a shift from traditional static fair models to living, navigable, emotionally engaging environments. Diriyah’s upcoming Media & Innovation District, part of the city’s billions master plan, offered the ideal stage for Augmento’s spatial storytelling. The AR experience available only under Diriyah's request, demonstrates how AR can turn ambitious urban plans into experiential narratives, blending the city’s 300-year heritage with state-of-the-art immersive technology.Augmento: building layered realitiesOperating since 2023, Augmento blends cutting-edge AR technology with real-world use cases. Its versatile AR platform powers projects ranging from art and location-based experiences to real estate , luxury, and branded activations enhancing digital layers.“By making future districts experiential through AR, developers can align stakeholders faster, excite global buyers, and communicate complexity with emotional clarity. Diriyah is setting the benchmark for what the future of property visualization looks like.” said Wesley Pabis, Co-Founder of Augmento.With global momentum building, and the AR market expected to hit billions by 2030, Augmento is poised to redefine how the world sees, interacts with, and engages with digital content. Its innovations are helping usher in a new era of immersive storytelling and experiential design across industries.AR Technology: A growing force in Real EstateThe Diriyah showcase arrives at a moment when AR adoption in real estate is accelerating rapidly, particularly in the Gulf. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leveraging immersive technologies to support the marketing, planning, and public engagement needs of their mega-developments.Saudi Arabia’s massive urban expansion under Vision 2030 has prompted developers to adopt digital-first communication and visualization tools. Government leaders highlight how the real estate sector has “transformed into a distinctly digital sector,” with AR increasingly used in planning, coordination, and investor engagement.This shift addresses both efficiency and economics: traditional physical scale models cost $30,000-$250,000+ with limited reach, while AR enables real-time collaboration and updates, at unlimited global viewership.In the UAE, AR and VR have become core components of sales and presales strategies. Over 73% of international buyers in Dubai now prefer virtual tours before visiting a property, and immersive, metaverse-style viewings have boosted conversion rates by up to 45%. Off-plan projects enhanced with AR or 3D visualizations have seen pre-launch sales rise by as much as 62%.Globally, extended reality is shifting from novelty to necessity: 77% of home seekers prefer virtual tours before physical visits, and XR tools are expected to be used by more than 1.4 million real estate professionals by 2025.In short, AR has moved from a futuristic concept to a core driver of real estate design, marketing, and decision-making.Sources:YAHOO FinanceGoldman Sachs AR/VR ReportTechnavio | Research & Markets

