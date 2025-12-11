Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival by Dong Jinghong and Li Wei Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival

Innovative Packaging Design for Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

The A' Design Award and Competition, a highly respected award in the field of packaging design, has announced that the packaging design "Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival" by Dong Jinghong and Li Wei has been awarded the prestigious Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the design within the packaging industry and acknowledges its outstanding features and innovative approach.The award-winning packaging design for Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival showcases the unique nature and architecture of the Langjiu Manor, creating a lasting impression on consumers. By incorporating the iconic Jinzunbao building and utilizing paper-carved lamps to simulate the lighting and scenery of the estate during day and night, the design effectively captures the essence of the brand and provides a memorable unboxing experience. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, where storytelling and immersive experiences are highly valued.The Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival packaging design stands out in the market through its creative use of three-dimensional paper carving lamps, which simulate the atmosphere of a light show at night, reminiscent of one of Langjiu Manor's highlights. The design seamlessly integrates the estate's scenery illustrations, creating a cohesive and visually striking presentation. This attention to detail and innovative use of materials sets the design apart from competitors and showcases the designers' expertise in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing packaging solutions.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival packaging serves as a testament to the designers' commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award also motivates the design team to continue striving for excellence and developing packaging solutions that captivate consumers and effectively communicate the brand's identity.Team MembersThe Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival packaging was designed by a talented team consisting of Wang Bowei, Yu Jun, Wang Chaojun, Dong Jinghong, and Li Wei. Each member contributed their expertise to create a truly remarkable and award-winning design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Langjiu Estate San Pin Festival packaging design at:About Shenzhen Reform Brand Consultant and Design Co.,Ltd.Established in 2014, Shenzhen ReformBrand Consulting and Design Co., Ltd. focuses on strategic planning and R&D of product packaging for high-end consumer goods brands such as tobacco, alcohol, and tea. The company believes in highlighting the practical aesthetics of the brand, with a goal of promoting the growth of their clients' brands. They emphasize the availability of strategy aesthetics, design aesthetics, and crafts aesthetics, helping clients build strong brands with differentiated products and images, leading to their success story.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, efficiency, aesthetics, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, safety measures, and technical excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to motivate designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and celebrate the transformative power of good design across all industries.

