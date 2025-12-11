Airwheel SE3S by Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award

Airwheel SE3S

Innovative Electric Smart Suitcase Recognized for Exceptional Design and Functionality in Prestigious International Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. as a winner in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category for their innovative work, the Airwheel SE3S . This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Airwheel SE3S within the accessory industry, positioning it as a groundbreaking design that exemplifies excellence and innovation.The Airwheel SE3S electric smart suitcase addresses current trends and needs within the accessory industry by offering a unique combination of storage and mobility features. This innovative design aligns with industry standards and practices while advancing them through its practical benefits for users, such as the ability to ride the suitcase in public transport venues, side-opening storage, and mobile charging capabilities.What sets the Airwheel SE3S apart from competitors is its seamless integration of storage and mobility functions. The compact and easily transportable design allows users to ride the suitcase to their destination, providing a convenient and efficient travel solution. The high-capacity portable power supply enables extended riding durations and supports charging of various electronic devices, while the sturdy aluminum alloy frame and vacuum foam tires ensure smooth movement and durability.The recognition of the Airwheel SE3S by the A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award has the potential to inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This achievement serves as motivation for Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd. to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their projects, fostering further exploration and advancement within the accessory industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd.Airwheel is a global brand technology company with over 20 years of experience, boasting R&D, design, warehousing, and production bases in Los Angeles, Brussels, Hong Kong, and Changzhou. The company has registered logos in more than 160 countries and regions, holds over 500 patents, and has garnered over 10 billion product media impressions. Airwheel smart luggage combines environmental protection, AI, robotics, and travel to meet market demands, reflecting their commitment to innovation in the accessory industry.About Changzhou Airwheel Technology Co.,Ltd.Founded in 2013, Airwheel is a high-tech R&D enterprise focusing on intelligent manufacturing, Internet of Things sensing technology, artificial intelligence, and multi-dimensional intelligent transportation. Adhering to the concept of "intelligence makes life freer," Airwheel expands the application of intelligent technology in daily life, providing various intelligent solutions for industry and individual users. With R&D centers, manufacturing centers, and logistics centers in China, as well as overseas marketing centers in the United States and a European technology and R&D center in Brussels, Airwheel's products are widely used in 68 countries and regions worldwide.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, accessory industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, talent, and creativity in developing remarkable works that benefit and advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities across the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding designs and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit: https://accessorydesignaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.