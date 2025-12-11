Aisanka by Kiyoka Yamazuki Wins Silver in A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

Aisanka

Kiyoka Yamazuki's Exceptional Information Magazine Design, Aisanka, Earns Silver Recognition in Highly Respected International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced Aisanka by Kiyoka Yamazuki as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This exceptional information magazine design has been acknowledged for its outstanding creativity, innovation, and visual impact, solidifying its position as a noteworthy achievement within the graphic design industry.Aisanka's recognition in the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award highlights its relevance and significance to the graphic design community and potential clients. The design effectively communicates the rich culture, industry, and traditions of Aichi Prefecture, showcasing the region's unique charm and appeal. By aligning with current trends and advancing industry standards, Aisanka demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative graphic design for various stakeholders.Kiyoka Yamazuki's award-winning design stands out for its distinctive approach to promoting Aichi Prefecture. The hand-drawn illustrations, inspired by traditional festivals, capture the warmth and excitement of these events, immersing viewers in the local culture. The unique color palette and visual storytelling elements create a captivating and informative experience, effectively conveying the prefecture's appeal to both domestic and international audiences.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Aisanka serves as a testament to Kiyoka Yamazuki's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of graphic design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as well as influence industry standards and practices. The award motivates Kiyoka Yamazuki and her team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their creative endeavors.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kiyoka YamazukiKiyoka Yamazuki is one of the most active illustrators in Japan, primarily creating illustrations for corporate information magazines and calendars. She has been a lecturer at the Japan Designer Art College in Nagoya since 1999 and has been teaching the joy of imagining and creating through art studies at Tokai Medical College in Nagoya since 2010. Kiyoka Yamazuki is based in Japan.About Aichi Prefectural Government, General Affairs Department, Regional Affairs DivisionFrom 1994 to 1998, Kiyoka Yamazuki was commissioned by I&S Co., Ltd. to create cover illustrations for the A4-sized information magazine "Aisanka," planned by the Regional Affairs Division of the General Affairs Department of Aichi Prefecture. The magazine aimed to promote the charm and appeal of Aichi Prefecture to both local residents and people from other prefectures.About Kiyoka YamazukiKiyoka Yamazuki is a private company that produces illustrations under the artist's name. Established in 1992, the company focuses on illustration production for various clients, including corporate magazine covers, books, posters, and other illustration-related work. Kiyoka Yamazuki has been a member of the New York Society of Illustrators since 1999 and opened her own gallery, Gallery Yamazuki, in November 2019, hosting special exhibitions approximately three times a year.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and visually appealing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities. Open to visionary graphic designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential industry figures, the award provides a platform to showcase innovative designs and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://designawardsgraphic.com

