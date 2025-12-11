Logicata Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Management Competency – Precision Meets Practicality

Logicata earns AWS Cloud Operations Competency, helping SMB & midmarket teams reduce disruption, strengthen resilience and refocus engineers on product work.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logicata , the AWS managed services partner trusted by founder-led, growth-focused businesses, today announced it has achieved the AWS Cloud Operations Management Competency. This recognition affirms Logicata’s expertise in helping customers run secure, resilient, and cost-effective workloads on AWS—without burying internal teams in operational burden.The AWS Cloud Operations Management Competency distinguishes partners who follow best practices in cloud governance, automation, observability, and ongoing optimisation. Logicata’s unique value lies in applying these principles at SMB and midmarket scale—combining enterprise-grade precision with the agility SMBs need.AWS competencies require a third-party audit. The ISSI auditor highlighted several best practices identified during the Logicata audit, which demonstrate practical excellence, not performance theatre:• Standardisation with substance: Logicata’s LogiZone AWS landing zone and structured knowledge base were singled out as examples of scalable, repeatable service delivery. The auditor noted the clarity of templated documents and client-accessible clones as a standout best practice.• Client-first communication: Logicata blends formal ticketing with structured Slack ChatOps—creating fast, friendly support that still respects process. It’s cloud operations that move at the speed of business, without descending into chaos.• Security, not just performance: Logicata holds both ISO 27001 and PCI DSS Level 1 certifications, enabling support for clients in regulated industries without compromising speed or agility.• Community not ego: As co-organisers of the AWS Brighton User Group , the Logicata team actively shares knowledge, builds community, and helps early-stage teams adopt AWS with confidence—not confusion.“We’re not here to impress AWS. We’re here to make AWS work for our clients.”Karl Robinson, CEO at Logicata, summed it up simply: “Achieving this competency confirms what our clients already trust us for—we run their AWS infrastructure like it matters. Because it does.”

