Logicata’s Well-Architected Framework Review Service Achieves AWS Foundational Technical Review Approval

SMBs can now access Logicata’s AWS-approved Well-Architected Review via AWS Marketplace to boost cloud security, performance, and growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logicata , an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, is pleased to announce that its Well-Architected Framework Review (WAFR) service has successfully passed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR). This achievement affirms Logicata’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and high-performing cloud solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and midmarket scale-ups across the UK.The AWS FTR is a rigorous technical validation that ensures partner offerings align with AWS best practices for security, reliability, and operational excellence. With this approval, Logicata’s WAFR service is now officially recognised by AWS as a trusted solution for helping businesses optimise their cloud workloads and mitigate critical risks.This milestone reinforces our dedication to helping ambitious SMBs and scale-ups build resilient, future-proof infrastructure on AWS,” said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. “As an AWS Advanced Partner, we’re proud to offer a service that not only meets AWS’s high technical standards but also delivers real business value to our customers.”Logicata’s WAFR service provides a structured, actionable review of AWS workloads across the six pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework: Operational Excellence, Security, Reliability, Performance Efficiency, Cost Optimisation, and Sustainability. The service is designed to support businesses at every stage of cloud maturity—from early adopters to rapidly scaling enterprises.The service is now available on AWS Marketplace , making it easier than ever for customers to engage with Logicata through a streamlined procurement process and leverage AWS Marketplace benefits such as consolidated billing and pre-approved vendor status.By achieving the FTR, Logicata also unlocks enhanced AWS support, including funding programs and co-marketing opportunities—benefits that directly translate into added value for its customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.