Logicata Achieves AWS Well-Architected Partner Status

Recognition highlights Logicata’s ability to help SMB and midmarket firms scale securely, optimise costs, and align AWS architecture with business growth.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logicata, a leading AWS Advanced Partner helping fast-growth technology companies transform their AWS WebApp infrastructure with confidence, is proud to announce that it has officially achieved AWS Well-Architected Partner status.

This recognition from Amazon Web Services (AWS) affirms Logicata’s proven ability to deliver high-quality Well-Architected Reviews that align with AWS best practices across security, reliability, performance efficiency, cost optimisation, operational excellence, and sustainability.

“This isn’t just a badge. It’s validation that our approach enables SMB and midmarket companies to scale without chaos, build resilience into every layer of their cloud environment, and uncover cost savings that don’t compromise performance,” said Karl Robinson, CEO of Logicata. “We help CTOs, Infrastructure Managers, CISOs, and CFOs sleep better at night by turning reactive firefighting into proactive architecture.”

The AWS Well-Architected Framework Review is particularly relevant for companies navigating rapid growth, compliance obligations, and increasing complexity in their cloud environments. By partnering with Logicata, organisations gain access to actionable insights and strategic remediation plans, not generic checklists.

From CTOs anxious about scale bottlenecks to CISOs needing governance without disruption, Logicata’s reviews are built to align with real operational and board-level concerns. Every engagement is scoped for impact, focused on internal enablement, and designed to generate measurable business outcomes.

To learn more or book a Well-Architected Review, visit the Logicata website.

About

Logicata is an AWS Advanced Partner dedicated to helping businesses harness the full potential of Amazon Web Services. With a focus on security, compliance, and operational excellence, Logicata delivers tailored AWS Managed Services solutions that align with each client's unique needs, ensuring scalable and resilient AWS cloud infrastructures.

