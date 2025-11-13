Submit Release
Dasseti Named in 2025 ESGFinTech100 List of Global Leaders in Sustainable Finance

Dasseti has been recognised in the 2025 ESGFinTech100, an annual ranking of the most innovative technology providers.

This recognition validates our approach to ESG as an advantage and value creator, not an administrative cost. Harvest empowers clients to deliver better outcomes with clarity, speed and confidence.”
— Wissem Souissi, CEO and Founder
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dasseti has been recognised in the 2025 ESGFinTech100, an annual ranking of the most innovative technology providers enabling financial institutions to deliver on their ESG goals.

Selected from a field of over 600 companies, the ESGFinTech100 highlights the firms driving measurable impact through sustainable finance innovation. The panel assessed each company based on industry challenge alignment, technical differentiation, and demonstrable ESG outcomes.

Dasseti’s inclusion in the list reflects the market-leading capabilities of Harvest, its AI-powered ESG intelligence platform used by institutional investors globally. Purpose-built for private markets, Harvest streamlines complex ESG workflows, improves data quality and enables investment teams to meet global regulatory demands while unlocking portfolio value.

“This recognition validates our approach to ESG as an investment advantage and value creator, not an administrative cost,” said Wissem Souissi, CEO at Dasseti. “Harvest empowers clients to deliver better outcomes with clarity, speed and confidence, while staying ahead of regulation and stakeholder expectations.”

Strategically backed by Nasdaq and trusted across 40 countries, Dasseti supports over $31 trillion in assets under management. The platform is used by LPs, GPs, credit, infrastructure, VC and impact managers to meet the demands of reporting frameworks including ISSB, CSRD, SFDR and AASB S1 and S2.

Differentiating capabilities include:
• AI-powered document extraction, validation and benchmarking
• Sidekick, a fully embedded assistant for ESG due diligence and review
• SmartDocs for fast, accurate conversion of ESG documents into usable data
• Integration with fund disclosures, investor reporting and portfolio dashboards

For the full ESGFinTech100 list, visit www.ESGFinTech100.com

Fiona Sherwood
Dasseti
+447740486395 ext.
