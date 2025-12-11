Vendor Reconciliations from BEST Now Available on SAP® Store

By bringing BEST Vendor Reconciliations to SAP Store, we’re enabling organisations to access proven automation that supports audit readiness and scalable operations” — Henry Curtis, CEO

JOHANNESBURG , SOUTH AFRICA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEST today announced that its Vendor Reconciliations solution is now available on SAP® Store the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. BEST Vendor Reconciliations integrates with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and delivers automated vendor statement processing, improved financial accuracy, and reduced manual effort to customers.“Our customers want reliability, consistency, and clear control over their financial data. By bringing BEST Vendor Reconciliations to SAP Store, we’re enabling organisations to access proven automation that supports audit readiness and scalable operations without adding complexity to their SAP environment.” - Henry Curtis, CEOBEST Vendor Reconciliations is designed for finance teams managing high-volume vendor interactions and seeking greater accuracy and control within their SAP environment. The solution automates key reconciliation activities and supports standardised, auditable processes in SAP BTP.The new cloud-based version of BEST Vendor Reconciliations has been developed on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), expanding BEST’s reconciliation capabilities into SAP’s cloud ecosystem. This edition supports organisations adopting SAP’s evolving cloud strategy while complementing the long-standing BEST solutions used within SAP S/4HANAand SAP ERP. Its presence on SAP Store provides an additional path for customers to explore BEST’s reconciliation offerings as they plan for both current and future SAP landscapes.Core functionality includes- Automated vendor statement capture and processing- Intelligent matching and exception identification- Visibility into outstanding items and reconciliation status- Configurable reporting to support audit and month-end requirementsThese capabilities help organisations reduce manual effort, improve data integrity, and accelerate financial close activities.BEST Vendor Reconciliations is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) with SAP BTP services.SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.BEST is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdgeprogram. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.About BESTBEST provides SAP-native reconciliation software that supports finance teams in managing high-volume vendor interactions more accurately and efficiently. Built to run directly inside SAP BTP, BEST solutions enable automated statement processing, improved exception visibility, and streamlined month-end processes. The company supports customers globally with tools designed for scalable, high-integrity financial operations inside their SAP environment.The BEST products are the copyright of Minabiz (Pty) Limited.SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.For more information, press only:Mark Stenningreconcile@bestsapcbi.com

