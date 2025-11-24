Ilyo Launches 'Family Office for Health' to Redefine Personal Healthcare Management

Swiss-based health management service offers individuals and families one-stop, proactive care coordination with elite medical access and no hidden fees.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilyo, a new healthcare management company, today announced the official launch of its comprehensive “family office for health” service. Ilyo offers individuals and families a single point of contact for managing every aspect of their health, ranging from routine checkups to complex treatments, through a dedicated, always available medical coordination team.The service is designed to simplify the often overwhelming process of navigating healthcare, ensuring clients receive the right care at the right time. Just as a financial family office safeguards wealth, Ilyo manages and safeguards something even more valuable, its clients’ health.“Our mission is to restore trust, care, and peace of mind back into people’s healthcare experience.” said Cass Saint, Founder of Ilyo. “We created Ilyo to remove the burden and uncertainty of managing healthcare alone. By providing a dedicated medical team that coordinates everything, we give our clients peace of mind and more time to focus on what matters most”.A New Standard in Coordinated Care- Ilyo offers an array of high-touch services as part of its client management model. Key features of the Ilyo service include:-0 Comprehensive Coordination & Support: A dedicated team handles every step of care, from GP visits and specialist consultations to surgeries and aftercare. The team ensures every detail is managed seamlessly, with round-the-clock assistance available worldwide.- Priority Access to Top Specialists: Ilyo secures direct, expedited appointments with leading physicians, consultants, and clinics in Switzerland, giving clients unrivaled access to world-class medical expertise.- Insurance Navigation: All communication with insurers is handled by Ilyo to optimise coverage and reduce administrative friction for clients, removing the headache of paperwork and insurance approvals.- Transparent, Unbiased Advice: Ilyo adds no margins or commissions to medical fees, ensuring that every medical recommendation is made solely in the client’s best interest with no hidden costs or conflicts of interest.- Exclusive Personalised Service: Client spaces are intentionally limited so that each client receives uncompromising attention, discretion, and continuity of care at all times. This exclusivity guarantees a highly personalised healthcare experience for every client.In addition to its flagship private client management services, Ilyo also offers corporate plans for organisations that wish to safeguard the health of their leadership teams with Swiss-level precision. Ilyo also provides expert medical coordination on a per-case basis for clients who may not require full management.Veteran Leadership from Switzerland's Top Health SystemIlyo’s founding team brings together decades of medical and executive expertise, united by a conviction that trust and continuity are the foundations of excellent care. The leadership includes:- Cass Saint, Founder: A business strategist and healthtech entrepreneur with deep experience driving growth in healthcare ventures, including serving as Chief Revenue Officer of a Swiss mental health platform.- Dr. Ole Wiesinger, Co-Founder: The former CEO of Switzerland’s largest private hospital group, Hirslanden.- Jino Omar, Co-Founder: Previously developed premium international patient services as Head of Hirslanden International.This veteran leadership team has a proven track record in premium healthcare, service design, and strategic growth, experience they now channel into delivering a superior standard of personalized care through Ilyo.“As a physician and hospital leader, I’ve seen firsthand how fragmented healthcare can overwhelm patients. With Ilyo, we’re setting a new standard: one where care is seamless, proactive, and tailored to each individual,” said Dr. Ole Wiesinger, Ilyo Co-Founder. “We ensure that our clients never feel lost in the system. From the moment a health need arises, through every referral and treatment, Ilyo is there to coordinate and advocate, so that no detail falls through the cracks and quality is never compromised.”“Healthcare should be personal, proactive, and available whenever and wherever you need it,” said Jino Omar, Ilyo Co-Founder. “Our team works behind the scenes on every aspect of our client’s health journey to ensure they receive prompt, world-class care with zero hassle. We take care of the logistics and legwork, allowing our clients to focus on their lives, confident that their health is in expert hands.”Ilyo is now accepting enquiries for a limited number of private clients. For more information, visit www.ilyo.health. About IlyoIlyo is a private health management company headquartered in Switzerland that serves as a “family office for health” for its clients. Founded in 2025 by Cass Saint, Dr. Ole Wiesinger, and Jino Omar, Ilyo provides ongoing, personalized healthcare management for individuals, families, and corporate clients. Through a single dedicated team, Ilyo coordinates every aspect of a client’s medical needs, with an emphasis on trust, care, and continuity. The Ilyo team’s only incentive is the client’s well-being: there are no mark-ups or commissions, ensuring impartial guidance at all times. Built on the principle that lasting relationships and continuity of care yield the best health outcomes, Ilyo gives clients exclusive access to Switzerland’s leading medical network and a truly world-class healthcare experience. For more information, visit www.ilyo.health.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.