MOA Foodtech Unveils MOA Q5 — A Next-Generation Fermentation-Derived Egg Reducer, Reducing Egg in Bakery, Pastry & Pasta

PAMPLONA, SPAIN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOA Foodtech today announced the launch of MOA Q5, a next-generation fermented ingredient to reduce egg consumption in industrial bakery, pastry, and pasta formulations. Developed through the controlled fermentation of food-grade by-products, MOA Q5 offers the functional performance of conventional egg — emulsification, foaming, and coagulation — in a clean-label and supply-stable format. MOA Foodtech will present MOA Q5 at Food Ingredients Europe 2025, where the team will be exhibiting at Booth 73A28.Eggs remain one of the most volatile inputs in food manufacturing — price fluctuations, supply disruptions, allergen risks, and shelf-life constraints continue to place pressure on producers across bakery and pasta categories. Many manufacturers rely on liquid egg or egg powder despite recurring instability and increasingly complex allergen protocols.The risk has become acute: the ongoing Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak in the United States has forced the culling of millions of egg-laying hens, driving wholesale egg prices to more than US $8 per dozen in early 2025 and retail averages of around US $5.90 per dozen in February. These dramatic spikes reflect both the shuttered production capacity and the long lag in flock recovery, which can take months to restore.Across Europe, price volatility has followed a similar trajectory. According to the European Commission’s Week 46 report, the EU-wide weighted average price reached 288.63 EUR/100 kg — a 20 percent year-on-year increase and roughly 49 percent higher than the 2020–24 average.Monthly data also shows consistent upward pressure: between January and October 2025, average EU prices rose from 236.95 EUR/100 kg to 274.81 EUR/100 kg, with notable peaks in markets like Germany, Poland, Spain, and the Netherlands. This sustained inflation reflects both structural and seasonal pressures — from feed costs to disease-related supply shocks — reinforcing how exposed manufacturers are to egg-market volatility across global and regional supply chains.For food manufacturers, this means raw-material cost unpredictability and potential supply bottlenecks at a time when product consistency, allergen control, and margin management are all under pressure.At the same time, consumer and regulatory demand for cleaner labels and reduced allergens is accelerating, which places greater pressure on manufacturers to find solutions that maintain performance without introducing complexity. MOA Q5 has been developed for this need — delivering the structure, colour, lift, and texture expected in bakery and pasta applications while enabling simpler formulations and allergen reduction.MOA Q5 addresses these challenges directly — providing a single-ingredient, fermentation-derived powder that can replicate the behaviour of egg in many applications and significantly reduce or eliminate egg and eggshell declarations wherever full replacement is not required.MOA Q5 is powered by MOA’s AI Directed FermentationTM platform, ALBATROSTM, which transforms food-grade side streams into high-value, functional ingredients with consistent batch-to-batch performance. Attendees at Food Ingredients Europe 2025 will be able to explore the ingredient up close and learn more about its capabilities directly with the MOA team.Key capabilities include:- Next-generation egg reducer — delivers equivalent emulsification, foaming, and coagulation in cakes, muffins, brioches, pancakes, plumcakes, laminated doughs, and gluten-containing pasta.- Clean-label improvement — enables the removal or reduction of egg and eggshell declarations, simplifying allergen management and supporting cleaner-label or egg-free positioning depending on the application.- Technical parity with egg — maintains volume, structure, elasticity, colour, and bite across key applications.- Superior stability — consistent performance without exposure to egg market volatility.- Industrial versatility — ideal for R&D reformulation, large-scale bakery operations, pasta manufacturers, and premix producers developing allergen-reduced blends.MOA Q5 enables manufacturers to stabilise costs, simplify production, and introduce circular sourcing without compromising technical results. For many producers, it eliminates one of the last barriers to scaling allergen-reduced and egg-free product lines.“MOA Q5 represents the next chapter in functional ingredient innovation — a fermentation-derived solution that matches egg’s performance while unlocking cleaner labels and far more predictable supply,” said Bosco Emparanza, CEO of MOA Foodtech. “Manufacturers want reliability without sacrificing quality. MOA Q5 delivers that reliability, while also offering a circular sourcing model that strengthens sustainability credentials.”Emparanza added: “Food Ingredients Europe is the perfect stage for this debut. We’re excited to show manufacturers what’s possible when biotechnology, AI, and circularity work together — a truly functional, scalable alternative that performs like egg but behaves like a modern ingredient.”About MOA FoodtechMOA Foodtech is a biotechnology and AI-driven ingredient company that converts food-grade by-products into high-value, sustainable ingredients for the global food industry. Its circular ingredient portfolio supports innovation in bakery, pasta, snacks, pet food, and B2B premixes, enabling manufacturers to reduce reliance on volatile raw materials while improving performance and sustainability.For more information, visit moafoodtech.com or meet the team at Food Ingredients Europe 2025 — Booth 73A28.

