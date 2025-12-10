Senate Bill 1116 Printer's Number 1356

PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - (3) Partnerships with museums, universities, survivor

organizations or civic institutions.

(j) Participation in any initiative under this section shall

be voluntary for school entities.

(k) Beginning December 1, 2027, and annually thereafter,

each school entity shall submit to the department a report, in a

form determined by the department, that contains:

(1) confirmation as to whether instruction required under

subsection (a) has been provided;

(2) the grade levels in which instruction was offered; and

(3) a description of the manner in which instruction was

delivered.

(l) The department shall annually compile the information

received under subsection (k) and publish a summary on the

department's publicly accessible Internet website.

(m) The department may promulgate rules and regulations

necessary to implement this section.

(n) As used in this section, the following words and phrases

shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Communism." A political and economic ideology derived from

the writings of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin and

others, as implemented by various regimes throughout the

twentieth and twenty-first centuries, advocating for:

(1) abolition of private property;

(2) centralized control of economic production; and

(3) one-party authoritarian political structure.

"Department." The Department of Education of the

Commonwealth.

"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area

20250SB1116PN1356 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30