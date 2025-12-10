Senate Bill 1116 Printer's Number 1356
PENNSYLVANIA, December 10 - (3) Partnerships with museums, universities, survivor
organizations or civic institutions.
(j) Participation in any initiative under this section shall
be voluntary for school entities.
(k) Beginning December 1, 2027, and annually thereafter,
each school entity shall submit to the department a report, in a
form determined by the department, that contains:
(1) confirmation as to whether instruction required under
subsection (a) has been provided;
(2) the grade levels in which instruction was offered; and
(3) a description of the manner in which instruction was
delivered.
(l) The department shall annually compile the information
received under subsection (k) and publish a summary on the
department's publicly accessible Internet website.
(m) The department may promulgate rules and regulations
necessary to implement this section.
(n) As used in this section, the following words and phrases
shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Communism." A political and economic ideology derived from
the writings of Karl Marx, Friedrich Engels, Vladimir Lenin and
others, as implemented by various regimes throughout the
twentieth and twenty-first centuries, advocating for:
(1) abolition of private property;
(2) centralized control of economic production; and
(3) one-party authoritarian political structure.
"Department." The Department of Education of the
Commonwealth.
"School entity." A school district, intermediate unit, area
20250SB1116PN1356 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.