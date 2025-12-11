EU Gem Ham Brings Rich Holiday Tradition to Australia

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Australians are invited to experience the timeless taste of tradition with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, a premium delicacy brought to life through the EU Gem Ham campaign. As families and friends gather for Christmas and summer celebrations, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO offers a festive touch that bridges European heritage with the relaxed Australian summer lifestyle.Crafted in the Marche region of Europe, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is renowned for its rich flavour, delicate aroma, and artisanal preparation methods that have been passed down for centuries. With its PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) certification, every slice guarantees authenticity and uncompromising quality.“This is the season to savour moments that matter,” said Chef Andrea Vignali, product Ambassador. “Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO brings the spirit of a European Christmas to Australian tables, whether served on a festive grazing board, paired with seasonal fruit, or shared in a relaxed backyard celebration.” added Andrea.The EU Gem Ham campaign celebrates not only premium products but also the joy of togetherness, offering Australians the opportunity to taste and appreciate one of Europe’s most iconic culinary traditions. From Christmas Eve dinners to summer picnics by the beach, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO elevates every occasion with elegance and authenticity.A great seasonal dish for this summer is the simple, yet delicious Prosciutto e melone (below). Provided by Chef Pia Gava and also available in the free e-cookbook to inspire those entertaining this season www.gemham.eu Ingredients – serves approx. 6 people:• 1-2 whole Melon/Cantaloupe• 100-150g fresh ricotta, as needed• Fresh slices of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, quantity as desired• Bocconcini, drained small tub• Fresh vine ripened cherry tomatoes, washed• Glazed balsamic, as needed• Salt & PepperMethod:• Peel outer skin and slice melon into whole round pieces. Use a round pastry cutter to cut centre piece, this also helps to remove seeds.• In a small bowl place the ricotta, add salt/pepper and combine well.• Slice each piece of fresh prosciutto into three lengths and roll into strips.• Place the prepared melon in the centre of a plate. Place 5-6 dollops of prepared ricotta around the top surface of the melon (teaspoon size).• On top of each ricotta dollop, place a piece of rolled Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.• In the centre of the melon, place a few pieces of bocconcini and tomatoes.• Drizzle glazed balsamic vinegar over the dish• Serve and enjoy!Provided by Chef Pia Gava and also available in the free e-cookbook to inspire those entertaining this season www.gemham.eu About EU Gem HamEU Gem Ham is a campaign co-funded by the European Union promoting the heritage, quality, and versatility of Europe’s most celebrated PDO and PGI quality schemes. By showcasing Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in Australia, the initiative aims to share centuries of craftsmanship with a new audience seeking premium food experiences.For more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO visit www.gemham.eu or follow on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

