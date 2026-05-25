PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO LAUNCHES THE THIRD YEAR OF THE EU GEM HAM IN THE UNITED STATES

Prosciutto di Carpegna Prosciutto di Carpegna sliced

A new calendar of activities will bring the European cured ham to trade professionals, media and consumers

CARPEGNA, ITALY, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The promotional journey of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in the United States continues with the launch of the third year of “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, the campaign co-funded by the European Union and promoted by the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to strengthen awareness of one of Europe’s finest quality-scheme products in key international markets.After two years of activities dedicated to trade professionals, journalists, influencers and consumers, the new annual program will further consolidate the presence of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in the US market, where premium European food products are increasingly appreciated for their authenticity, traceability and distinctive taste.The third year will feature a broad cross-media plan designed to reach different audiences through multiple touchpoints. Digital communication will continue to play a central role, with constant updates on the campaign website and social media channels, the production of five new short videos and a dedicated online advertising campaign in the United States. In addition, radio spots will support the visibility of the project, helping to bring the message of European quality and tradition closer to American consumers.Influencer marketing will also return as one of the key tools of the campaign, with 25 collaborations involving US content creators called upon to interpret Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO through recipes, serving ideas and convivial moments capable of showing its versatility in everyday consumption as well as in more refined occasions.On the trade and PR side, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO will take part in some of the most important food and lifestyle events in the country. The calendar includes a dedicated stand at Summer Fancy Food in New York, from 28 to 30 June 2026, and at Winter Fancy Faire in San Francisco, from 17 to 19 January 2027. A special press event is also planned in Miami during the Boat Show, in February 2027, alongside a sponsorship activity connected to the San Diego Wine & Food Festival.A major focus will once again be placed on direct contact with consumers through tasting days. A total of 562 promotional days will be organised in selected stores, offering American consumers the opportunity to discover Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in its purest form, learn more about its centuries-old history and appreciate the softness, sweetness and slightly spicy aromatic notes that make it unique among European cured meats.“The third year of the campaign represents a very important step for us, because it allows us to continue a path that has already generated strong interest and recognition in the United States,” says Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. “Through events, tastings, digital activities and trade fairs, we want to keep telling the story of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO as a product that combines European quality, artisanal know-how and a strong bond with its territory of origin.”Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method. The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status—symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

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