PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO LAUNCHES THE THIRD YEAR OF THE EU GEM HAM IN AUSTRALIA

Prosciutto di Carpegna Prosciutto di Carpegna sliced

The new annual programme includes influencer collaborations, tasting days, digital activities, advertising and a special event in Brisbane

CARPEGNA, ITALY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carpegna (Pesaro-Urbino), May 2026 - Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is ready to begin the third year of “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” in Australia, continuing the promotional campaign co-funded by the European Union and promoted by the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to bring the values of European quality schemes closer to Australian consumers and trade professionals.Following the activities carried out in the previous years, the new programme confirms Australia as one of the key target markets for the project, thanks to the growing interest shown by consumers, chefs, retailers and food professionals in premium European products that combine authenticity, traceability, tradition and certified quality.The third year of the campaign will develop through a structured programme of activities designed to strengthen the visibility of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO across the country.The campaign website and social media channels will continue to be constantly updated, creating a digital hub where consumers and professionals can discover the product, its history, its production method and new ways to enjoy it.Influencer marketing will once again be one of the central pillars of the Australian communication strategy. A total of 50 collaborations with Australian content creators will bring Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO into fresh, contemporary and engaging content, from recipes and pairing ideas to convivial moments inspired by the Australian lifestyle. Through these collaborations, the campaign aims to show how this European cured ham can become part of everyday occasions as well as special moments of sharing.The annual plan will also include online and print advertising, designed to further increase awareness among consumers who are attentive to premium food experiences, authentic ingredients and the value of European origin.A special PR event will take place in Brisbane in September, bringing together media, food professionals, chefs and opinion leaders for an exclusive opportunity to discover Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, its sensory profile and the artisanal expertise behind its production. The event will continue the path already undertaken by the campaign in Australia, where previous initiatives have highlighted the strong connection between European craftsmanship and the country’s lively culinary scene.Direct consumer engagement will remain a key objective. From July to November, more than 500 tasting days will be organised in selected retail stores, offering Australian consumers the opportunity to taste Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, discover its PDO certification and learn more about the distinctive features that make it a gem of European charcuterie: its softness, delicate sweetness, aromatic fragrance and slightly spicy notes.“Australia has proved to be a dynamic and receptive market, where consumers are increasingly interested in products that tell a real story of origin, quality and craftsmanship,” says Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. “With the third year of The EU Gem Ham campaign, we want to continue building awareness and creating meaningful opportunities for Australians to discover and appreciate Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO.”Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method. The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status—symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website www.gemham.eu and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

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