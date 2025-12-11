ROOTER MAN OF SC RECOMMENDS HOLIDAY PLUMBING PRECAUTIONS

Rooter Man of SC shares the most common holiday plumbing emergencies and offers expert tips homeowners can use to prevent clogs, backups, and costly repairs.

LOWCOUNTRY, SC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday season is full of gatherings and travel for many families, and the additional strain on the plumbing systems of homes hosting parties and overnight guests is a serious problem. Issues that are otherwise minor, such as slow leaks or partially clogged drains, are amplified with heavier use and can quickly turn into major plumbing disasters.Drawing from many years of experience serving homes in the greater Charleston area, the team at Rooter Man of SC offers advice for homeowners who want to make sure their homes are ready for hosting family and friends. “With more cooking, more dishes, and more people in the house, this is the time of year when small plumbing issues can turn into big problems,” said Huggins, owner of Rooter Man of SC. “A few quick checks before company arrives can save homeowners from a holiday disaster.”The most important recommendation is to conduct a check of the home’s plumbing fixtures before company arrives and arrange for any necessary repairs. If drains are already slow due to clogs, increased use of sinks and tubs can lead to complete blockages and overflowing drains. If a small leak is causing pipes to drip underneath the kitchen sink, the heavy use of the kitchen for cooking holiday meals can turn that small leak into a flooding disaster. A call to Rooter Man of SC can ensure that drains are clear and pipes are properly sealed and ready for heavier than normal use.While entertaining guests, homeowners should avoid rinsing grease, starchy food waste like rice, potatoes, and vegetable peels, and coffee grounds down their kitchen sink. All of these materials tend to get stuck along the drain line and create clogs, so they should be discarded in the trash instead. In bathrooms, it is a good idea to use drain covers in showers when more people will be bathing and more hair is likely to be rinsed down the drains.Other recommendations include refreshing memory on where the house’s main water shutoff valve is and how to use it. In the event of a broken pipe or other plumbing emergency, shutting off the water to the house is often the first step and must be accomplished as quickly as possible. In addition, more activity in the house means more demand for hot water, so an inspection and calibration of the water heater is a good idea ahead of guests’ arrival.Rooter Man of SC is available for inspections of residential plumbing systems as well as emergency plumbing services throughout the greater Charleston region. The local family owned company can be found online at www.rootermansc.com or by phone at 843-402-7799.

