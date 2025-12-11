REPUBLICANS FAIL IN ILINOIS STATEWIDE ELECTIONS
CANDIDATE PROVIDES A FIX
“Republicans have failed to win statewide elections in Illinois because their policies have mirrored Democrat policies. The Democrats will win that battle every time,” opinionated Capparelli.
The candidate added that most Republican voters in Illinois seek a strong conservative direction and need to elect more conventional candidates in its primaries to give all voters an intelligible alternative on the general election day.
“There is a need to give its voters an incentive to vote when it counts and that path is to not elect ‘establishment’ Republicans but to elect ‘grass root’ Republicans in the March, 2026, primary,” continued Capparelli.
Capparelli said he’s the only ‘real’ conservative in the U.S. Senate race that gives voters that choice and to provide proper representation for all citizens of Illinois.
