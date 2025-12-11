Submit Release
REPUBLICANS FAIL IN ILINOIS STATEWIDE ELECTIONS

Dr. R. Cary Capparelli

CANDIDATE PROVIDES A FIX

Republicans have failed to win statewide elections in Illinois because their policies have mirrored Democrat policies. The Democrats will win that battle every time”
— R. Cary Capparelli
PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois has not elected a Republican United States Senator since 2010 (15 years) nor a Republican Governor since 2014 (11 years). At the Republican Candidate Forum hosted by the Republicans of Maine Township two days ago at the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, Republican senatorial candidate R. Cary Capparelli declared the party leaders have not given voters a ‘clear-cut’ choice.

“Republicans have failed to win statewide elections in Illinois because their policies have mirrored Democrat policies. The Democrats will win that battle every time,” opinionated Capparelli.

The candidate added that most Republican voters in Illinois seek a strong conservative direction and need to elect more conventional candidates in its primaries to give all voters an intelligible alternative on the general election day.

“There is a need to give its voters an incentive to vote when it counts and that path is to not elect ‘establishment’ Republicans but to elect ‘grass root’ Republicans in the March, 2026, primary,” continued Capparelli.

Capparelli said he’s the only ‘real’ conservative in the U.S. Senate race that gives voters that choice and to provide proper representation for all citizens of Illinois.

