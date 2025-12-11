New Social Media Transition Guide to support families

Release date: 08/12/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is assisting the Carly Ryan Foundation to support families as Australia prepares to lead the world with minimum-age social media reforms.

The Foundation has launched the Social Media Transition Guide, a practical new resource to help Australian families support their children as Australia prepares to introduce national minimum-age restrictions on social media platforms on Wednesday.

The national legislation is modelled on framework laws prepared by former Chief Justice of the High Court the Honourable Robert French AC, at the request of South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.

The Social Media Transition Guide provides families, carers and schools with clear, supportive strategies to help young people adjust to life without their social media accounts safely and confidently.

It is available free of charge on the Carly Ryan Foundation website thanks to support from the SA Government.

The Social Media Transition Guide offers:

Clear explanations of the proposed age restrictions and what they mean for young users;

Advice for parents on preparing children for changes to online access;

Emotional support strategies to help manage disappointment, anxiety, peer pressure and fear of missing out;

Guidance on alternative communication options and healthy offline activities;

Reporting and support links, including eSafety, law enforcement, and platform reporting pathways.

The Carly Ryan Foundation is Australia’s first charity dedicated to online safety, law reform and harm-prevention education. Established in memory of Carly Ryan, the Foundation works nationally and internationally to protect young people through evidence-based education, professional training, advocacy and direct support.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is a consequential week for our nation.

From Wednesday, social media giants will no longer be able to provide accounts to our children under the age of 16.

This is a sensible step to protect our children from harm, and I am proud that this endeavour began here in South Australia.

We recognise this transition is a significant one for many families. We also know the evidence shows that any short-term challenges will be greatly outweighed by long term benefits for our kids.

This Social Media Transition Guide is a useful resource for parents to help their children adjust and encourage healthy human connection.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

South Australia has been leading the nation in protecting our young people.

Often the greatest challenge is how we get the attention of young people to tune in to important safety issues.

Nothing is more powerful than the stories told by people that have lived through these nightmares.

I’ve known Sonya for more than a decade and I know first-hand how important her work is.

Attributable to Carly Ryan Foundation founder and CEO Sonya Ryan OAM

Families are telling us they feel overwhelmed. Many children are about to experience sudden changes to how they communicate, socialise and participate online.

This Guide steps families through that transition with care. It helps them understand the reforms, set healthy boundaries, and support their children emotionally as they adapt to the new rules.

These reforms will only succeed if families feel supported.

The Transition Guide is designed to reduce confusion, empower parents, and help children feel safe and secure throughout the process.